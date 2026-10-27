Joan Smalls, 38, Brands Fellow Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel a 'Backstabber' After Instagram Unfollow

Joan Smalls has fueled speculation about a falling-out with fellow Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel after appearing to call her a "backstabber" on social media.

The apparent rift gained attention after fans noticed the longtime friends no longer appeared to follow each other on Instagram.

The timing has added another layer to the story. Reports surfaced over the weekend that Swanepoel, 38, has been dating retired NFL star Tom Brady, 49, for several months.

Neither Swanepoel nor Brady has publicly confirmed the relationship, while an anonymous DeuxMoi tip has separately alleged that Smalls and Brady previously dated on and off for about a year.