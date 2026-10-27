Tom Brady 'Has Been Dating Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel for Months' — as Rumored Couple Has Gone to 'Great Lengths' to Keep Romance Secret
Oct. 26 2026, Published 8:59 p.m. ET
Tom Brady is dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the seven-time Super Bowl winner, 49, has been quietly seeing the South African "for a while" after both came out of long-term relationships.
'They Both Live In Miami'
Neither Brady nor the Victoria's Secret Angel has commented on the rumored romance, which comes months after the football legend claimed dating wasn’t a priority.
But a source told People on Sunday: "They've been dating for a while now. They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient. They're spending a lot of time together."
Another source added: "Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She's been very secretive and selective about who she's told about their dating. When they have met up, they've gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted."
Brady has been single since his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2022.
Split With Fiancé After A Decade
The pair share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, and Brady is also father to son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Swanepoel, meanwhile, split with her ex-fiancé Hermann Nicoli, whom she was with for over a decade, in 2018.
They share sons Anacã, 10, and Ariel, eight.
She had been 17 at the time of meeting Nicoli, who was 23, as they both were pursuing their careers in the modelling industry.
After the rumored relationship was made public, an old clip from several years ago surfaced on social media.
Swanepoel was being interviewed on a red carpet in Portuguese when she was asked a hypothetical "kiss, marry, kill" question.
Kiss, Marry Or Kill?
She was presented with Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber and Brady as the three options. Awkwardly, she decided to marry Pitt and kiss Bieber, leaving Brady to be killed.
Speaking in January, Brady claimed he wasn’t actively looking for a relationship, having been linked with glamorous stars including Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Sofía Vergara, Alix Earle and Yael Cohen.
He told People in January: "You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids."
"I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” adding that he’s "so blessed in so many parts of (his) life."
Swanepoel told V magazine in 2023 that she was "very in tune with (her) children's needs, then (her) own personal needs, which are also important."
Both Swanepoel and Brady's ex Bundchen were Angels during Victoria's Secret's early 2000s heyday.
However, the models never starred together in the brand's iconic runway shows as Bundchen retired from her contract in 2006 – one year before Swanepoel would make her debut.