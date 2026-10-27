Tom Brady 'Has Been Dating Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel for Months' — as Rumored Couple Has Gone to 'Great Lengths' to Keep Romance Secret

Neither Brady nor the Victoria's Secret Angel has commented on the rumored romance, which comes months after the football legend claimed dating wasn’t a priority.

But a source told People on Sunday: "They've been dating for a while now. They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient. They're spending a lot of time together."

Another source added: "Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She's been very secretive and selective about who she's told about their dating. When they have met up, they've gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted."

Brady has been single since his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2022.