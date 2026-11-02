Estate War Escalates: Dolly Parton's Niece Rebecca Seaver and Her Staff Are 'Fired From the Late Star's Museum Weeks After It Opens'

Dolly Parton's niece Rebecca Seaver and her museum staff were reportedly fired Oct. 29, just weeks after the Life of Many Colors Museum opened in Nashville, adding another shake-up to the ongoing dispute surrounding the late country star's estate.

TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported that Seaver was dismissed from her role overseeing Parton's archive and museum operations and that her entire staff was also let go.

The number of employees affected has not been disclosed.

Seaver had served as executive director of Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, which opened Sept. 29 inside Parton's SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Parton's official website identified Seaver as the museum's executive director when it opened and quoted her discussing the years of work that went into the project.

The reported firings have not been publicly confirmed by Parton's estate, and Seaver has not publicly explained the decision.