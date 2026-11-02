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Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

Estate War Escalates: Dolly Parton's Niece Rebecca Seaver and Her Staff Are 'Fired From the Late Star's Museum Weeks After It Opens'

Dolly Parton’s Niece Rebecca Seaver Reportedly Fired From Museum Role
Source: @ MEGA; DOLLY PARTON/ IG

Reports say Seaver’s entire museum staff was dismissed with her.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton's niece Rebecca Seaver and her museum staff were reportedly fired Oct. 29, just weeks after the Life of Many Colors Museum opened in Nashville, adding another shake-up to the ongoing dispute surrounding the late country star's estate.

TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported that Seaver was dismissed from her role overseeing Parton's archive and museum operations and that her entire staff was also let go.

The number of employees affected has not been disclosed.

Seaver had served as executive director of Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, which opened Sept. 29 inside Parton's SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Parton's official website identified Seaver as the museum's executive director when it opened and quoted her discussing the years of work that went into the project.

The reported firings have not been publicly confirmed by Parton's estate, and Seaver has not publicly explained the decision.

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Museum Dismissal Follows Family Dispute

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Image Of Dolly Parton
Source: @ MEGA

Seaver led operations at the Life of Many Colors Museum.

Seaver is the sister of Bryan Seaver, Parton's former head of security, whose relationship with the estate became the subject of a legal battle after Parton's death.

She's Alive LLC, the entity established to help oversee Parton's professional property trust, sued Bryan Seaver and his security company in September.

The lawsuit accused him of sending threatening messages to people managing Parton's business interests and attempting to pressure the estate for money.

A Tennessee judge granted a temporary restraining order on Sept. 23.

The order barred Bryan Seaver from coming within 1,000 feet of She's Alive employees, attorneys, and business partners and restricted his communications with them.

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Bryan Seaver Denies Allegations

Image Of Bryan Seaver
Source: @ DOLLY PARTON/ IG

The museum opened Sept. 29 inside Parton’s SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Bryan Seaver has denied threatening Parton's estate, businesses or associates.

In an October court filing, he argued that the messages cited by Danny Nozell were part of a private conversation between two friends who were grieving and discussing strategy, rather than threats.

Seaver also disputed the estate's characterization of his conduct and said some of the messages were taken out of context.

According to The Tennessean, the court hearing on the restraining order was delayed from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 to give She's Alive additional time to respond to his filings.

The dispute remains unresolved, and the allegations against Bryan Seaver have not been established as fact.

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Sister Praised For Museum Work

Image Of Bryan Seaver, Rebecca Seaver and late Dolly Parton
Source: @ MEGA; REBECCA SEAVER/ IG

Bryan Seaver was removed from his security role in September.

Bryan Seaver has publicly supported Rebecca following the reported museum dismissal.

In a Facebook post shared over the weekend, he praised his sister's work building Parton's archive and museum and said there was "no feud between us."

Rebecca had been closely involved with the museum before its opening. She was named executive director in January and had previously established the official Dolly Parton Archive, according to MusicRow.

The museum opened only weeks after Parton died Aug. 25 at age 80. Parton's official website confirmed her death and said she died peacefully in Nashville.

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Image Of Dolly Parton
Source: @ MEGA

Rebecca Seaver’s reported dismissal has not been publicly confirmed by her or Parton’s estate.

The reported dismissal adds another unresolved development to the battle over who will manage Parton's business interests and preserve her legacy.

The estate has not said whether Rebecca Seaver's reported departure is connected to the legal dispute involving her brother. There has also been no public explanation of what prompted the reported termination of Seaver and her staff.

For now, the museum remains a key part of the posthumous effort to present Parton's life and career. Its opening followed years of development involving Seaver, Parton's family, and the creative team behind the Nashville attraction.

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