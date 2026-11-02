Trump Claims He Could Have Won Vietnam War in a Week — Before Being Embarrassingly Corrected on Historical Facts

President Donald Trump claimed he could have won the Vietnam War in a week during a Sunday rally in Dubuque, Iowa, while criticizing U.S. military strategy and making a notable historical error about one of the conflict's most important cities.

Trump was discussing past U.S. wars when he argued that previous administrations failed to fight to win.

He cited the Vietnam War as lasting 21 years and said the military spent years dropping a substance in forests rather than attacking cities.

"I could have won the Vietnam War in a week," Trump said before struggling to recall the name of the herbicide. Members of the crowd shouted "Agent Orange," which Trump then repeated.