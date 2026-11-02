Trump Claims He Could Have Won Vietnam War in a Week — Before Being Embarrassingly Corrected on Historical Facts
Nov. 2 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump claimed he could have won the Vietnam War in a week during a Sunday rally in Dubuque, Iowa, while criticizing U.S. military strategy and making a notable historical error about one of the conflict's most important cities.
Trump was discussing past U.S. wars when he argued that previous administrations failed to fight to win.
He cited the Vietnam War as lasting 21 years and said the military spent years dropping a substance in forests rather than attacking cities.
"I could have won the Vietnam War in a week," Trump said before struggling to recall the name of the herbicide. Members of the crowd shouted "Agent Orange," which Trump then repeated.
Trump Criticizes Vietnam War Strategy
Trump described the substance as "whatever the hell that red crap is" before referring to Agent Orange and saying it was dropped "in the forest for years and years and years" instead of going after "Ho Chi Minh City and the different places."
The reference to Ho Chi Minh City was historically inaccurate in the context of the war.
The city was known as Saigon during the Vietnam War and was the capital of U.S.-backed South Vietnam. It was renamed Ho Chi Minh City after North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon in 1975.
Hanoi, not Saigon, was the capital of communist North Vietnam. Trump did not name Hanoi in the remarks.
Agent Orange Was Used to Strip Away Forest Cover
Agent Orange was a herbicide and defoliant used by the U.S. military during Operation Ranch Hand to remove dense vegetation that could provide enemy cover.
The Department of Veterans Affairs says more than 19 million gallons of herbicides were sprayed from 1962 to 1971.
Trump was also incorrect to describe Agent Orange as simply a red substance.
The name came from an orange identifying stripe on the drums used to store the herbicide. The herbicide itself has been described in government records as reddish-brown to tan.
The U.S. did, however, conduct major bombing campaigns against Hanoi. Operation Linebacker II in December 1972 targeted Hanoi and Haiphong.
Vietnam War Lasted Nearly 20 Years
The Library of Congress dates the Vietnam War from November 1955 through April 30, 1975. The United States withdrew its remaining combat forces in 1973, but the conflict continued until North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon in April 1975.
The National Archives records 58,220 U.S. military deaths connected to the Vietnam conflict.
Trump also said he could have ended the war in Afghanistan within a week or three weeks, while comparing past conflicts with current U.S. military operations.
Critics React
Trump did not serve in the Vietnam War.
His Selective Service records show four student deferments during college followed by a medical deferment after he graduated in 1968.
His medical disqualification was later associated with bone spurs in his heels, based on Trump's own account.
His comments drew criticism online, including from people identifying themselves as veterans and former military members.
Critics objected to the suggestion that a conflict that killed more than 58,000 Americans and millions of Vietnamese could have been resolved in a week.
Trump's remarks came as he compared the Vietnam and Afghanistan wars with his administration's approach to conflicts involving Iran and Venezuela.