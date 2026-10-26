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Home > Celebrity > Tom Brady

Inside Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel's Romance — After Couple Went to 'Great Lengths' to Keep Their Relationship Secret

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel Reportedly Dating After Months of Private Romance
Source: @ MEGA

The reported couple has taken steps to avoid being photographed together, sources said.

Oct. 26 2026, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET

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Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel are reportedly dating and have been seeing each other for several months, according to reports from Us Weekly and People.

A source told People on October 25 that Brady, 49, and Swanepoel, 38, both live in Miami, making it easier for them to spend time together.

Another source said the pair have been careful about keeping their relationship private, particularly when meeting in person.

Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the reported romance. Representatives for both also did not respond to requests for comment, according to People.

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Reports Say Couple Has Kept Romance Under Wraps

Image Of Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel
Source: @ MEGA

Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the reported relationship or commented on the claims.

Us Weekly first reported on October 24 that Brady and Swanepoel had been together "for a while."

People later reported that the relationship had been going on for months and that the two were spending considerable time together.

A second source told People that Swanepoel has been selective about whom she has told about the relationship and that the pair have taken precautions to avoid being spotted together.

The reports have not established when or where they first met.

The timing has also drawn attention because Swanepoel recently returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. The 2026 show took place in Los Angeles on October 18, with Swanepoel among the returning models.

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Brady Has Kept His Dating Life Private

Image Of Tom Brady
Source: @ MEGA

Brady divorced supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022; they share two children and co-parent.

Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. They share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. Brady also has a 19-year-old son, Jack, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Following his divorce, Brady was linked to models and other celebrities, including Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader and Alix Earle. He has generally kept his personal life out of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Brady told People that he did not have much time for a personal life because he was focused on work and his children. "I love working, and I love my kids," he said.

Brady permanently retired from the NFL in February 2023 after 23 seasons. He won seven Super Bowl titles during his career.

Swanepoel Shares Two Sons With Former Fiancé

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Image Of Candice Swanepoel
Source: @ MEGA

Swanepoel shares two children with former fiancé Hermann Nicoli, whom she split from in 2018.

Swanepoel, a South African model and longtime Victoria's Secret figure, shares two sons, Anacã, 10, and Ariel, 7, with former fiancé Hermann Nicoli. The couple became engaged in 2015 and split in 2018 after dating for 14 years, according to People.

In a 2023 interview with V Magazine, Swanepoel discussed the challenge of balancing motherhood with her modeling career and swimwear business.

She said she sometimes feels overwhelmed but has learned that caring for her own physical and mental health helps her be a better mother.

For now, the reported relationship remains unconfirmed by either Brady or Swanepoel, with details about how the romance began still private.

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