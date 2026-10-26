Inside Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel's Romance — After Couple Went to 'Great Lengths' to Keep Their Relationship Secret

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel are reportedly dating and have been seeing each other for several months, according to reports from Us Weekly and People.

A source told People on October 25 that Brady, 49, and Swanepoel, 38, both live in Miami, making it easier for them to spend time together.

Another source said the pair have been careful about keeping their relationship private, particularly when meeting in person.

Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the reported romance. Representatives for both also did not respond to requests for comment, according to People.