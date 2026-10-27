EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas Slammed Over 'Desperate' Memoir Bedroom Revelations

The book revisits his experiences making Hollywood hits, including Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction, while exploring his complicated relationship with his late father, screen legend Kirk Douglas, who died aged 103 in 2020.

However, the unusually explicit disclosures are said to have unsettled those close to Douglas, with one insider telling Radar that discussing his sexual history so publicly is being seen as a "desperate sales ploy."

The source claimed, "Michael has had one of the most extraordinary careers in Hollywood, which makes it all the more baffling that he's chosen to focus so heavily on his bedroom exploits. Some of his friends think it's a pretty desperate attempt to grab headlines and sales when his achievements should speak for themselves.

"He is connected to the highest echelons of the entertainment world, and there is the feeling this rather sleazy approach to his memoir was not very clever and that it had the feel of a tabloid hack about it.

"He could have gone so many other routes with it and been a lot more discreet about his lovers."

The insider noted, "There's also a feeling among people who know Michael that he's gone too far with some of these revelations. He's entitled to tell his own story, but dragging former partners and co-stars into intimate accounts of what happened decades ago has left some people shocked."