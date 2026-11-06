Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment Attempt as 'Political Theater' From 'Obsessed' Opposition After GOP Midterms Defeat

Several others have since joined Massie in calling for his impeachment, and some House members told Fox News that if Massie follows through and forces a vote, "it'll pass."

Many Democrats have also called for Hegseth's ousting due to the Iran war, which Trump and JD Vance have blamed for the midterms loss.

But in a five-minute video, Hegseth declared that efforts to impeach him will fail.

"A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice," he claimed.

Hegseth then branded the articles of impeachment "political theater."