Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment Attempt as 'Political Theater' From 'Obsessed' Opposition After GOP Midterms Defeat
Nov. 6 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Pete Hegseth released a lengthy video slamming the politicians calling for his impeachment, RadarOnline.com can report.
In September, Rep. Thomas Massie introduced Articles of Impeachment against the Secretary of Defense, but Congress has yet to vote on the matter.
Hegseth Blasts 'Sham' Impeachment Efforts
Several others have since joined Massie in calling for his impeachment, and some House members told Fox News that if Massie follows through and forces a vote, "it'll pass."
Many Democrats have also called for Hegseth's ousting due to the Iran war, which Trump and JD Vance have blamed for the midterms loss.
But in a five-minute video, Hegseth declared that efforts to impeach him will fail.
"A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice," he claimed.
Hegseth then branded the articles of impeachment "political theater."
Hegseth Attacks DEI Initiatives
The Defense Secretary claimed Democrats and "deep state radicals" hate him because his department "crushed" DEI, which he called a "Marxist" doctrine.
"Diversity is not our strength, our unity is. Men and women, they're not the same thing, but in the military, they must be held to the same standard... Being trans is a mental illness incompatible with military service," he said.
Hegseth Defends Iran War
Hegseth also defended the highly controversial war – which he called a "courageous and historic" act that ensured Iran couldn't obtain nuclear weapons.
"We need to continue, as President Trump did in his first term, to rebuild our military... the Department of War must be funded to meet the moment right now," the Defense Secretary stated.
Specifically, he alleged the Department of War needs a whopping $350billion investment to "keep this department, our country, way ahead in a dangerous world."
"This is not about me, but of course the other side, in case you’ve noticed, they’re obsessed," he alleged.
Trump Maintains Support for Hegseth
Despite the backlash, for now, it seems President Trump doesn't have any plans to fire Hegseth himself.
ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl asked Trump about the issue, to which he responded, "I have every intention to keep (Hegseth)."
However, the POTUS, 80, acknowledged many leaders have been unhappy with Hegseth.
"I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why," Trump told Karl.
Still, Karl said the president affirmed it would be "easier" to bring in a new Defense Secretary before Democrats take control.