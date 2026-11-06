Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Slams Impeachment Attempt as 'Political Theater' From 'Obsessed' Opposition After GOP Midterms Defeat

Hegseth's long-term future as defense secretary is unclear.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth's long-term future as defense secretary is unclear.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth released a lengthy video slamming the politicians calling for his impeachment, RadarOnline.com can report.

In September, Rep. Thomas Massie introduced Articles of Impeachment against the Secretary of Defense, but Congress has yet to vote on the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Blasts 'Sham' Impeachment Efforts

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Hegseth says the impeachment efforts will fail.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth says the impeachment efforts will fail.

Several others have since joined Massie in calling for his impeachment, and some House members told Fox News that if Massie follows through and forces a vote, "it'll pass."

Many Democrats have also called for Hegseth's ousting due to the Iran war, which Trump and JD Vance have blamed for the midterms loss.

But in a five-minute video, Hegseth declared that efforts to impeach him will fail.

"A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice," he claimed.

Hegseth then branded the articles of impeachment "political theater."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Attacks DEI Initiatives

Hegseth said diversity isn't the military's strength.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth said diversity isn't the military's strength.

The Defense Secretary claimed Democrats and "deep state radicals" hate him because his department "crushed" DEI, which he called a "Marxist" doctrine.

"Diversity is not our strength, our unity is. Men and women, they're not the same thing, but in the military, they must be held to the same standard... Being trans is a mental illness incompatible with military service," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Defends Iran War

Hegseth said his department needs $350billion.
Source: MEGA

Hegseth said his department needs $350billion.

Hegseth also defended the highly controversial war – which he called a "courageous and historic" act that ensured Iran couldn't obtain nuclear weapons.

"We need to continue, as President Trump did in his first term, to rebuild our military... the Department of War must be funded to meet the moment right now," the Defense Secretary stated.

Specifically, he alleged the Department of War needs a whopping $350billion investment to "keep this department, our country, way ahead in a dangerous world."

"This is not about me, but of course the other side, in case you’ve noticed, they’re obsessed," he alleged.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Father Defends Trump's Defense Secretary Amid Impeachment Threats After GOP Midterm Disaster

Kaitlan Collins Donald Trump

Trump's CNN Rival Kaitlan Collins Uses Prez's 'Landslide' Claim Against Him as She Exposes His Midterm Blame Game

Trump Maintains Support for Hegseth

Trump said he doesn't plan on firing Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

Trump said he doesn't plan on firing Hegseth.

Despite the backlash, for now, it seems President Trump doesn't have any plans to fire Hegseth himself.

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl asked Trump about the issue, to which he responded, "I have every intention to keep (Hegseth)."

However, the POTUS, 80, acknowledged many leaders have been unhappy with Hegseth.

"I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why," Trump told Karl.

Still, Karl said the president affirmed it would be "easier" to bring in a new Defense Secretary before Democrats take control.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.