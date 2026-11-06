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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Doesn't 'Believe' Sexual Assault Allegations Against Russell Brand Despite Guilty Verdict in U.K. Trial: 'I Was Totally Charmed by Him'

Kelly has interviewed Brand on her show.
Source: MEGA

Kelly has interviewed Brand on her show.

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Nov. 6 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has stated she doesn't believe the allegations against Russell Brand despite the outcome of his U.K. trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The jury found the actor guilty of one count of r--- and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday, November 5. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for next week.

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Judge Warns Brand of 'Significant' Prison Term

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Megyn Kelly said she found it hard to believe Russell Brand was 'capable' of his crimes.
Source: @THEMEGYNKELLYSHOW/YOUTUBE

Megyn Kelly said she found it hard to believe Russell Brand was 'capable' of his crimes.

Immediately after the jury read the verdict, Judge Joel Bennathan revealed Brand could potentially face two additional r--- charges.

Bennathan also warned Brand to expect a "significant" prison sentence when he returns to court on November 12 for sentencing.

In the United Kingdom, r--- carries up to life behind bars.

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Kelly Expresses Disbelief Over Verdict

Russell Brand is married and has become a Christian in recent years.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand is married and has become a Christian in recent years.

On a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the podcast host said she believes Brand has truly "changed" since his younger days.

"I believe he dearly loves his wife Laura, his children, and, as I said, I think he has found God and he’s asked for forgiveness from a lifestyle that he completely rejects now," she added.

"I was totally charmed by him — I’m not gonna lie — as I was when he came on my show at NBC," she continued. "Utterly charming guy, sweet, interesting, funny, and I had a very difficult time believing that he was capable of rape, as I do right now."

Not leaving room for confusion, she clarified, "I don't believe these charges. I'm going to be honest. I don't."

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Kelly Challenges Victim's Testimony

Kelly criticized the victims' testimony.
Source: MEGA

Kelly criticized the victims' testimony.

Kelly also criticizes a victim's testimony that she'd been assault in 2009, calling the charge "outlandish."

Kelly said the woman testified she was an "ardent fan" and "obsessed" with Brand at the time and expressed disbelief that she had consented to one sexual act, but not another.

In court, Brand reportedly admitted to being "very comfortable" using his fame "to facilitate sexual access," and engaging in “beyond reckless philandering.” But he alleged the sexual encounters were done "consensually."

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Victims Speak Out

Brand was investigated for 18 months before his arrest.
Source: MEGA

Brand was investigated for 18 months before his arrest.

The investigation dates back to 2023.

Channel 4 and The Sunday Times published an expose including interviews with women who said they were sexually assaulted by Brand. After publishing the article, Channel 4 released a documentary on the allegations featuring their accounts.

After the documentary aired, the victims in the trial reported their own encounters with Russell, prompting an 18-month investigation by police.

The 51-year-old was arrested April 2025.

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