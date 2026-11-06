Megyn Kelly Doesn't 'Believe' Sexual Assault Allegations Against Russell Brand Despite Guilty Verdict in U.K. Trial: 'I Was Totally Charmed by Him'

On a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the podcast host said she believes Brand has truly "changed" since his younger days.

"I believe he dearly loves his wife Laura, his children, and, as I said, I think he has found God and he’s asked for forgiveness from a lifestyle that he completely rejects now," she added.

"I was totally charmed by him — I’m not gonna lie — as I was when he came on my show at NBC," she continued. "Utterly charming guy, sweet, interesting, funny, and I had a very difficult time believing that he was capable of rape, as I do right now."

Not leaving room for confusion, she clarified, "I don't believe these charges. I'm going to be honest. I don't."