EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Could Turn Dad Thomas' Scandal Into Tell-All Memoir or Documentary'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, has remained estranged from Thomas Markle Sr , 82, since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry , 42.

Meghan Markle could turn the scandal surrounding her estranged father into a memoir or documentary, potentially offering her most personal account yet of the family breakdown that has overshadowed her life since marrying into the British royal family.

She said: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

The Duchess has previously explained why she prevented her father from having contact with her children, Archie , seven, and Lilibet, five.

Their relationship came under renewed scrutiny after her father was arrested in Florida on Friday, November 6, on charges involving child sexual abuse material allegedly discovered among his belongings.

Her statement has brought renewed attention to years of tensions between the former actress and her father, whose public interviews and dealings with photographers contributed to their estrangement.

A source said: "A memoir could provide Meghan with an opportunity to describe those experiences in her own words, including the emotional consequences of a relationship that has remained fractured for more than eight years.

"And a documentary could similarly examine the pressures of public life, family relationships and the challenges of raising children amid intense scrutiny. She may be set to cash in on this scandal – and that is exactly how a lot of her critics could see it."

The insider added: "Meghan has spent years watching other people tell the story of her relationship with her father, and there is a feeling that she may eventually want to reclaim that narrative. A memoir would allow her to explain what happened behind closed doors, why she walked away and how deeply the situation affected her. The latest allegations have made that family history even more sensitive, but they could also create enormous public interest in hearing her side.

"An intimate account of Meghan's family breakdown would attract serious attention from publishers and streaming companies. There is a potentially lucrative market for a book or documentary examining the personal cost of her estrangement, particularly given the latest controversy. But any commercial opportunity would have to be weighed against the obvious reputational risks of appearing to profit from such disturbing allegations.

"Meghan already understands the power of documentary storytelling, and this is a subject that could generate worldwide interest. The strongest approach would be to explore her childhood, her relationship with her father and the decisions she made to protect her own family. The challenge would be ensuring the project remained a personal account rather than turning an unresolved criminal investigation into entertainment.

"Harry would naturally have to think about what another deeply personal project might mean for their children and their privacy. A book or documentary could give Meghan an opportunity to explain years of painful family history, but it could also reopen wounds she has spent a long time trying to leave behind. There would be difficult conversations about whether telling the story publicly would bring any genuine sense of closure."