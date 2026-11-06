Pete Hegseth's Father Defends Trump's Defense Secretary Amid Impeachment Threats After GOP Midterm Disaster

Pete Hegseth is facing renewed pressure to leave his Cabinet post following the Republican Party's losses in the November 3 midterm elections, but his father, Brian Hegseth, is standing firmly behind him.

Brian publicly defended his son on X while sharing a White House video highlighting the defense secretary's record. His show of support came as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie threatened to revive impeachment proceedings unless Hegseth resigns.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms, creating a new political challenge for President Donald Trump's administration when the new Congress takes office in January.