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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Father Defends Trump's Defense Secretary Amid Impeachment Threats After GOP Midterm Disaster

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's father defended him on social media by reposting a video of his record

Nov. 6 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

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Pete Hegseth is facing renewed pressure to leave his Cabinet post following the Republican Party's losses in the November 3 midterm elections, but his father, Brian Hegseth, is standing firmly behind him.

Brian publicly defended his son on X while sharing a White House video highlighting the defense secretary's record. His show of support came as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie threatened to revive impeachment proceedings unless Hegseth resigns.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms, creating a new political challenge for President Donald Trump's administration when the new Congress takes office in January.

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Father Steps In To Defend Son

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's father has always supported him alongside Trump administration

Brian Hegseth voiced his support by reposting a White House video featuring clips of his son's work and comments from Trump.

"The @SecWar has a pretty good defender. And a fantastic record," Brian wrote, sharing the footage, which carried the caption, "Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic."

The video also included praise from Trump, who said, "Pete Hegseth has been unbelievable at what he is doing. There's nobody better."

Brian continued backing his son through other posts on the platform, including sharing a message from his other son, Phil Hegseth, featuring a photograph of Pete aboard a Department of Defense helicopter.

The family support comes as Hegseth faces questions about his leadership and the administration's handling of the Iran conflict.

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Hegseth Vows He Will Not Back Down

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth said that the upcoming time is going to be critical for their department and the republic

Hegseth also addressed the mounting criticism in a video message posted on his official X account.

Titled "At the War Department: We Stand. We Fight. We Defend the Republic," the video featured the secretary defending his leadership and making clear he has no plans to step aside.

"Just like the President, we don't back down and that especially applies now," Hegseth said. "The next few months and years are critical for our department and our republic."

He described the administration's military campaign against Iran as a "courageous and historic effort" intended to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Hegseth also defended his administration's approach to diversity policies and military strikes against suspected drug-smuggling vessels. Referring to those targeted as "narcoterrorists," he said they "should die, not be caught and released."

He dismissed the impeachment effort as politically motivated, accusing his opponents of pursuing "the politics of personal destruction."

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Massie Threatens To Revive Impeachment

Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth was described as "incompetent" by representative Jason Crow

Hegseth's video addressed the impeachment resolution introduced by Massie in September. The Kentucky Republican originally accused the secretary of violating the War Powers Resolution during the Iran conflict and raised concerns about other military operations.

The effort did not reach a vote before Congress adjourned ahead of the midterms. Massie has now indicated that he intends to bring the measure back when lawmakers return next week.

"There is one contingency in which I won't reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns," Massie wrote on X on November 4.

Hegseth referred to the Kentucky lawmaker as a "disgruntled, defeated congressman" and described the impeachment effort as a "sham."

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow has also called for Hegseth's removal. During an October 25 appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation," Crow described the defense secretary as "incompetent" and argued that his leadership was putting American service members at risk.

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Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth was praised by Donald Trump, who said that he was doing a good job

Despite the growing criticism, Trump has publicly stood by his defense secretary and dismissed suggestions that he is preparing to replace him.

On November 4, Trump told reporters that Hegseth was doing a "very good job." The following day, he reiterated his support in an interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

"I have every intention to keep him," Trump said, acknowledging that he had received calls from people expressing concerns about Hegseth's leadership.

Hegseth, meanwhile, insisted that the impeachment push would not change his approach to the job.

"It's all about the politics of personal destruction. Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me," he said in his video message.

He ended with a defiant pledge: "We will stand. We will fight. And we will defend this Republic from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

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