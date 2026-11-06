Taylor Swift Branded New York Knicks' 'Fakest' Celebrity Fan by NBA Player Who Calls Her Support 'A Little Performative'

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek has questioned Taylor Swift's loyalty to the team, naming the pop superstar as its "fakest" celebrity fan and suggesting her courtside appearances are "a little performative."

Kolek made the comments during an NBA 2K League livestream with teammate Miles "Deuce" McBride. Asked to identify the most inauthentic celebrity supporter of the Knicks, the 25-year-old basketball player singled out Swift, admitting he rarely sees her at games.

"Maybe Taylor Swift? I don't know if I've seen her at any other games," Kolek said. "I guess she's got a lot going on, so she can't come all the time. But it's a little performative."

His remarks have reignited discussion about the singer's connection to the New York franchise, particularly after she attended a memorable game during the team's 2026 championship run.