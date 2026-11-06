Taylor Swift Branded New York Knicks' 'Fakest' Celebrity Fan by NBA Player Who Calls Her Support 'A Little Performative'
Nov. 6 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek has questioned Taylor Swift's loyalty to the team, naming the pop superstar as its "fakest" celebrity fan and suggesting her courtside appearances are "a little performative."
Kolek made the comments during an NBA 2K League livestream with teammate Miles "Deuce" McBride. Asked to identify the most inauthentic celebrity supporter of the Knicks, the 25-year-old basketball player singled out Swift, admitting he rarely sees her at games.
"Maybe Taylor Swift? I don't know if I've seen her at any other games," Kolek said. "I guess she's got a lot going on, so she can't come all the time. But it's a little performative."
His remarks have reignited discussion about the singer's connection to the New York franchise, particularly after she attended a memorable game during the team's 2026 championship run.
Kolek Questions Taylor Swift's Celebrity Fandom
Before naming Swift, Kolek suggested that some famous guests at Madison Square Garden are more interested in attracting attention than supporting the basketball team.
"At the Knicks games, I would say it's very performative, because they just want to be seen at the game. They're not necessarily fans," he explained.
McBride appeared to agree with his teammate's assessment, although he quickly recognized that questioning Swift's allegiance could upset her devoted followers.
"Swifties are not gonna like that answer," McBride remarked.
Kolek also anticipated some backlash, acknowledging that his comments might not go over well with the singer's supporters.
"I'm going to get some hate from the Swifties," he said.
Social Media Users Defend Swift's Knicks Loyalty
Kolek's comments prompted debate among basketball and Swift fans, with some agreeing that celebrity attendance does not necessarily indicate genuine team loyalty.
Others pushed back against his assessment, pointing out that Swift's connection to the Knicks predates her recent courtside appearances.
The singer discussed her affection for the franchise during a 2014 interview with Time. She revealed that she had attended a Knicks game as a child, participating in a halftime talent competition when she was 12 or 13.
Swift also recalled developing a fondness for Madison Square Garden after being allowed to perform there. Her friendship with former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire further contributed to her connection with the team.
Swift Attended Knicks' 2026 NBA Finals Victory
Swift attracted considerable attention when she attended Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on June 10.
The Grammy winner wore a blue shirt featuring the words "Stevie Knicks" in orange lettering and watched alongside Ben Stiller and singers Este and Alana Haim.
Her appearance coincided with one of the most memorable moments of the series. New York overcame a 29-point deficit to defeat San Antonio 107-106, completing the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history.
Swift was seen celebrating the dramatic victory, waving a rally towel and jumping with excitement.
However, her basketball loyalties also attracted attention a few weeks earlier when she attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland with fiancé Travis Kelce.
Kelce, a Cleveland native, enthusiastically supported the Cavaliers as they faced the Knicks, while Swift watched alongside him.
Knicks’ Celebrity Fans In The Spotlight
Swift was not the first person to face questions about her connection to the Knicks during the 2026 postseason.
ESPN analyst Monica McNutt previously sparked controversy after being caught on a hot microphone questioning the singer's allegiance to the franchise.
McNutt subsequently acknowledged that she might have been mistaken about Swift's loyalties, explaining that she had not seen the singer at games during the previous seasons.
Meanwhile, longtime Knicks supporters such as Stiller and Spike Lee have regularly been spotted at Madison Square Garden.