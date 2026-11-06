King Charles Dubbed Government's 'Secret Weapon' After Caribbean Tour Sparks Tensions Over Slavery Reparations

King Charles III has been described as the British government's "secret weapon" after a politically sensitive nine-day Caribbean tour brought renewed attention to calls for an apology and reparations for Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade.

A senior royal aide remarked after Charles visited The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda from October 27 to November 4, with Queen Camilla joining him for the final leg of the trip.

The tour included 34 engagements and culminated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda.

Although the King stopped short of apologizing or promising financial compensation, his acknowledgment of the suffering caused by slavery was welcomed by some Commonwealth leaders.

The visit also highlighted the delicate balance between his constitutional responsibilities and the government's changing position on Britain's colonial history.