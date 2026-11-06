Trump's CNN Rival Kaitlan Collins Uses Prez's 'Landslide' Claim Against Him as She Exposes His Midterm Blame Game

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins challenged President Donald Trump's attempt to distance himself from Republicans' sweeping midterm losses, using his own campaign remarks to question why he was now blaming candidates and voters for the party's defeat.

During CNN's election coverage, Collins highlighted the contrast between Trump's repeated appeals for supporters to treat him as though he were on the ballot and his post-election insistence that his absence from the ballot explained the Republican losses.

The exchange came after Democrats secured projected victories that handed them control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing a major setback to Trump's party.