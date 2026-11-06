Trump Administration Blocks CNN From Oval Office Event as Kaitlan Collins Challenges White House Decision

Collins announced CNN's exclusion in a post on X as Trump's Oval Office event was taking place.

"CNN was scheduled to be today's TV pool. But the White House blocked us from being allowed in for the president's event in the Oval Office that's now underway," she wrote.

She also explained why the decision affected more than CNN's own coverage.

"That means none of the five networks will have audio or video of his remarks," Collins added.

The five-network television pool includes ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC. Under the rotating arrangement, one broadcaster is assigned to cover certain presidential events and distribute its footage to the other participating networks.

Collins questioned why the administration would prevent the arrangement from operating, writing, "Which seems self-defeating for an event that the president presumably wants to have TV coverage."

The exclusion did not mean Trump's remarks were entirely unavailable to the public. However, it prevented the scheduled pool broadcaster from providing the shared television coverage normally distributed to the other networks.