The View's Sunny Hostin Recalls Bizarre Voting Issue Before Midterms — And Being Told to Put Her Ballot in 'Orange Bag' Instead of Machine
Nov. 6 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin ran into an unexpected issue while voting in the 2026 midterm election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old reflected on the bizarre experience during an episode of The View on Tuesday, November 3. According to Hostin, it all started when she strolled into her polling place in New York’s Westchester County. When she filled out her ballot and tried to submit it, she was told that none of the ballot machines were working.
Sunny Hostin Runs Into Voting Issue
“I tried to vote very early this morning, before 7 a.m. I got there, and I filled out my ballot,” she explained. "I took it back to go to the ballot machine, and I was told to fold my ballot and put it into an orange bag because that voting machine wasn't working."
When Hostin asked about the other ballot machines, she was told that none of them were working.
Joy Behar interjected, urging her co-host to report her experience.
"It's been reported," she responded.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Blames Voting Issue on Paper Thickness
As for Alyssa Farah Griffin, she suggested the issue had to do with the “thickness of the paper of the ballot” not fitting into the machines.
However, Hostin wasn't so sure.
“The ballot felt like every ballot that I’ve cast in the past 20 years in Westchester County,” she claimed.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Urges Americans to 'Trust the Process'
“It’s super important with people going out who haven’t voted yet to know, do trust the process,” Griffin expressed, adding that she understands people “being skeptical because of things that we’ve seen” in the past.
“Even in the past when President Trump in 2020 tried to challenge the results, 60 courts knocked them down, Republicans in Michigan refused to give into it,” the former White House staffer noted.
Whoopi Goldberg Shares Alternative Voting Method
Whoopi Goldberg also pointed out that voters can choose to “walk your ballot” to the board of electors, and the vote will be counted the same way.
“If you’re not comfortable, that is your alternative,” she advised. “The system does work. I’ve never believed that there was an issue, except in the early ‘60s when people were prevented from voting, and we took care of that by marching.”