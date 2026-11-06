The View's Sunny Hostin Recalls Bizarre Voting Issue Before Midterms — And Being Told to Put Her Ballot in 'Orange Bag' Instead of Machine

“I tried to vote very early this morning, before 7 a.m. I got there, and I filled out my ballot,” she explained. "I took it back to go to the ballot machine, and I was told to fold my ballot and put it into an orange bag because that voting machine wasn't working."

When Hostin asked about the other ballot machines, she was told that none of them were working.

Joy Behar interjected, urging her co-host to report her experience.

"It's been reported," she responded.