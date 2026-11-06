Abdul El-Sayed Challenges Donald Trump to Take a 'Lie Detector' Test on 'The View' After Winning Michigan Senate Seat

When he was asked about criticism directed at him during the campaign, El-Sayed revisited Trump's remarks about security screening.

"I'll do a metal detector all day because I got nothing to hide," El-Sayed said. "But Donald, if you're watching, lie detector still on the table."

Co-host Sunny Hostin had brought up the president's remarks while questioning El-Sayed about attacks related to his Muslim faith.

El-Sayed will become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate when he takes office in January.