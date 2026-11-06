Abdul El-Sayed Challenges Donald Trump to Take a 'Lie Detector' Test on 'The View' After Winning Michigan Senate Seat
Nov. 6 2026, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET
Abdul El-Sayed renewed his challenge for President Donald Trump to take a lie detector test, two days after the Democrat defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a historic U.S. Senate election in Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The exchange came on the Thursday, November 6, installment of The View, following Trump's prior suggestion that El-Sayed should face metal detector screening before entering the Senate.
El-Sayed Renews Challenge
When he was asked about criticism directed at him during the campaign, El-Sayed revisited Trump's remarks about security screening.
"I'll do a metal detector all day because I got nothing to hide," El-Sayed said. "But Donald, if you're watching, lie detector still on the table."
Co-host Sunny Hostin had brought up the president's remarks while questioning El-Sayed about attacks related to his Muslim faith.
El-Sayed will become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate when he takes office in January.
Trump's Remarks
Speaking at an Oct. 25 rally in Port Huron, Michigan, Trump described El-Sayed as a "jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member" and argued that electing him would pose a threat to national security.
The president provided no evidence that El-Sayed belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Democrat has denied any extremist affiliation.
Trump also said El-Sayed "would have to go through a metal detector" before entering the Senate, an assertion made as the president campaigned for Rogers.
El-Sayed first challenged Trump to undergo a polygraph at an Oct. 29 rally in Kalamazoo, saying he would accept daily metal detector screenings in return.
He proposed asking Trump about Jeffrey Epstein and whether the 80-year-old won the 2020 presidential election.
Ted Cruz Criticized El-Sayed
During Thursday's interview, Hostin also raised remarks from Vice President J.D. Vance and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who had criticized El-Sayed during the election.
Cruz had called the candidate a "jihadist leprechaun," prompting El-Sayed to joke, "I want a hat!"
El-Sayed argued that attacks on his identity had displaced discussion of issues affecting Michigan residents, including fuel prices, grocery costs and access to health care.
"They weren't attacking me. They were attacking the idea of an America big enough for me," he told the co-hosts.
Election Victory
El-Sayed defeated Rogers for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, keeping the seat in Democratic hands.
His campaign followed a contentious Democratic primary against Rep. Haley Stevens, who endorsed Rogers just days before the general election.
El-Sayed ran on Medicare for All and reducing the influence of outside money in elections.