Lifetime Actress Left Permanently Scarred After Horrifying Dog Attack in Hollywood Park

A Lifetime actress said she was left permanently scarred after being bitten in the face by a dog named Scruffy in a Los Angeles park, RadarOnline.com can report. Natasha Wilson found herself in the center of a terrifying encounter in the West Hollywood Dog Park while walking her French bulldog, a lawsuit alleges. She's best known for TV movie roles in Single and Ready to Jingle (2022), The Best Version of Love (2023), Her Study of a Killer (2023), and Trust in Love (2024), among others.

Article continues below advertisement

The Incident Took Place 2 Years Ago

Source: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM Wilson shielded her French bulldog from getting hurt by the attacking dog.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson claims she was walking her dog on November 7, 2024, at around 9:40 p.m. when she came across Scruffy and his owner, Gregory Marcel. The lawsuit claims he stood over the bulldog in "an aggressive and dominant posture." When Wilson grabbed her dog, Scruffy jumped on the actress, leading her to drop her pet and use her body to shield them from getting hurt. "Scruffy continued to attack, while Wilson was on the ground attempting to shield her dog with her body and hands," the suit reads.

Article continues below advertisement

The Dog Bit Wilson's Face, Lawsuit Claims

Source: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM Scruffy the dog bit Wilson's face, leaving a longterm scar, according to the suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson was bitten in the face and received medical care at a Cedars Sinai emergency room, where Marcel attended with her. She received stitches and was prescribed antibiotics. "As a result of the incident, Wilson suffered a laceration above her right eyebrow requiring sutures and has been left with a permanent, visible, and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern, and impaired movement of the right brow," the suit says. She's been told she needs scar revision surgery and further treatment. Her injuries are said to extend to her overall health and strength, as well as "her nervous system and person, all of which have caused and continue to cause (Wilson) great physical, mental, and nervous pain and suffering, disfigurement, and emotional distress."

Article continues below advertisement

The Injuries Have Affected the Actress' Ability to Find Work

Source: IMDB The TV actress has allegedly not been able to work since the severe scarring.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress is seeking economic damages for medical expenses, wage losses, and loss of earnings capacity. "Wilson was prevented from attending her usual occupation and thereby sustained a loss of earnings and an impairment of her earning capacity," reads the suit. Wilson has not appeared in any roles since 2024, which was before the attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson Is Suing the Dog's Owner

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @officialnatashawilson / Instagram Wilson claims the owner knew of his dog's aggressive behavior.