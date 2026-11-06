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Home > Celebrity > Celebrity News

Lifetime Actress Left Permanently Scarred After Horrifying Dog Attack in Hollywood Park

Lifetime star Natasha Wilson is suing the owner of the dog that attacked her 2 years ago.
Source: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Lifetime star Natasha Wilson is suing the owner of the dog that attacked her 2 years ago.

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Nov. 6 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

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A Lifetime actress said she was left permanently scarred after being bitten in the face by a dog named Scruffy in a Los Angeles park, RadarOnline.com can report.

Natasha Wilson found herself in the center of a terrifying encounter in the West Hollywood Dog Park while walking her French bulldog, a lawsuit alleges. She's best known for TV movie roles in Single and Ready to Jingle (2022), The Best Version of Love (2023), Her Study of a Killer (2023), and Trust in Love (2024), among others.

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The Incident Took Place 2 Years Ago

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Natasha Wilson and her dog
Source: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Wilson shielded her French bulldog from getting hurt by the attacking dog.

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Wilson claims she was walking her dog on November 7, 2024, at around 9:40 p.m. when she came across Scruffy and his owner, Gregory Marcel. The lawsuit claims he stood over the bulldog in "an aggressive and dominant posture."

When Wilson grabbed her dog, Scruffy jumped on the actress, leading her to drop her pet and use her body to shield them from getting hurt.

"Scruffy continued to attack, while Wilson was on the ground attempting to shield her dog with her body and hands," the suit reads.

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The Dog Bit Wilson's Face, Lawsuit Claims

Natasha Wilson and her dog
Source: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Scruffy the dog bit Wilson's face, leaving a longterm scar, according to the suit.

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Wilson was bitten in the face and received medical care at a Cedars Sinai emergency room, where Marcel attended with her. She received stitches and was prescribed antibiotics.

"As a result of the incident, Wilson suffered a laceration above her right eyebrow requiring sutures and has been left with a permanent, visible, and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern, and impaired movement of the right brow," the suit says.

She's been told she needs scar revision surgery and further treatment. Her injuries are said to extend to her overall health and strength, as well as "her nervous system and person, all of which have caused and continue to cause (Wilson) great physical, mental, and nervous pain and suffering, disfigurement, and emotional distress."

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The Injuries Have Affected the Actress' Ability to Find Work

Natasha Wilson in 'Single and Ready to Jingle' trailer
Source: IMDB

The TV actress has allegedly not been able to work since the severe scarring.

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The actress is seeking economic damages for medical expenses, wage losses, and loss of earnings capacity.

"Wilson was prevented from attending her usual occupation and thereby sustained a loss of earnings and an impairment of her earning capacity," reads the suit.

Wilson has not appeared in any roles since 2024, which was before the attack.

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Wilson Is Suing the Dog's Owner

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Natasha Wilson
Source: @officialnatashawilson / Instagram

Wilson claims the owner knew of his dog's aggressive behavior.

Marcel is named as a defendant in the case, which has not been taken to court yet.

The filing alleges Marcel knew about his dog's aggressive tendencies, and failed "to exercise reasonable care in controlling, supervising, and restraining Scruffy so as to prevent Scruffy from injuring persons lawfully present at the dog park."

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