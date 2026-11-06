EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Heartbreaking Final Wishes for His Funeral Revealed
Nov. 6 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Eric Dane revealed his heartbreaking wishes for his own funeral before his death – requesting a celebration filled with 1980s music, good food and laughter rather than a traditional, somber farewell.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Grey's Anatomy actor died in February aged 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.)
Dreaming of a Grand Hollywood Farewell
In his posthumously published memoir, My Book of Days, Dane described how he imagined his memorial at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, surrounded by friends, family and former colleagues.
His reflections have emerged alongside emotional revelations from his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, 55, about his final days.
Writing in his memoir, Dane said: "I have not planned my memorial service with anyone. But maybe I should. I want a lot of people. Enough to fill a large venue."
He added: "I don't mean the Greek Theatre or the Hollywood Bowl. I'm not Elton John. But I think I could fill the Hollywood Palladium. That seems like a proper venue."
The actor believed his decades in Hollywood had introduced him to enough people to fill the famous entertainment venue, although he approached the prospect with characteristic humor.
'I Want Music. Wall-To-Wall Sound Covering The Full Range Of My Taste'
Music was particularly important to Dane, who wanted his guests entertained throughout the occasion with songs reflecting his personal tastes.
He wrote: "I want music. Wall-to-wall sound covering the full range of my taste: 1980s alternative, new romantics, new wave, '90s alternative. I need somebody to curate an appropriate playlist."
Food, drinks and speeches were also central to his plans, although Dane wanted strict limits on how long mourners could address the gathering.
The actor wrote: "I want delicious food, tables of it. I want the drinks to flow ... people will want to speak. That's fair. I wouldn't mind hearing what they have to say. But keep the list short: five people, tops."
Despite his light-hearted approach, Dane acknowledged contemplating his death was deeply uncomfortable.
He wanted the Hawaiian Ho'oponopono prayer included, emphasizing forgiveness, gratitude and love as messages for those attending.
Dane wrote: "Planning the details of my memorial makes me queasy. Dying is hard."
Heartbreaking Revelations From His Final Days
He was remembered at a private funeral attended by loved ones shortly after his death.
Gayheart, the mother of their daughters Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14, subsequently described the family's devastation when his final hospitalization took an unexpected turn.
Speaking on Today, Gayheart explained repeated hospital visits had previously ended with Dane returning home, leaving the family hopeful that this occasion would follow the same pattern.
She said: "I had no idea that that was it, that that week was going to be our last week. And nor did my daughters. It really took a few days for us to understand the gravity of what that last trip to the hospital meant."
Gayheart said the atmosphere changed dramatically after several days as doctors began communicating the seriousness of his deteriorating condition.
Despite increasing difficulties speaking, Dane remained aware of what was happening and continued communicating with his family.
She said: "But I remember the moment Eric decided to make some choices, and he did... he was in control of the way he was going to leave."
Remembering an Iconic Acting Legacy
Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane endured a childhood tragedy when his father died when he was seven.
Raised in California, he discovered acting through a school production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. After moving to Los Angeles, Dane secured early television roles in Saved by the Bell, Roseanne and Charmed.
His breakthrough came playing charismatic surgeon Mark "McSteamy" Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, making him an international star.
He subsequently appeared in films including Marley & Me and Valentine's Day, before starring in The Last Ship and HBO's acclaimed drama Euphoria, portraying troubled father Cal Jacobs.