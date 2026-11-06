EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Heartbreaking Final Wishes for His Funeral Revealed

In his posthumously published memoir, My Book of Days, Dane described how he imagined his memorial at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, surrounded by friends, family and former colleagues.

His reflections have emerged alongside emotional revelations from his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, 55, about his final days.

Writing in his memoir, Dane said: "I have not planned my memorial service with anyone. But maybe I should. I want a lot of people. Enough to fill a large venue."

He added: "I don't mean the Greek Theatre or the Hollywood Bowl. I'm not Elton John. But I think I could fill the Hollywood Palladium. That seems like a proper venue."

The actor believed his decades in Hollywood had introduced him to enough people to fill the famous entertainment venue, although he approached the prospect with characteristic humor.