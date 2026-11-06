Singer Dannii Minogue Accused Russell Brand of Being a 'Vile Predator' 20 Years Before U.K. Sexual Assault Trial
Nov. 6 2026, Updated 2:43 p.m. ET
Dannii Minogue had a bad feeling about Russell Brand long before he faced sexual assault charges in his U.K. trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Back in 2006, Minogue was interviewed by the disgraced actor for his MTV chat show, 1 Leicester Square. She later made it clear that it had been an extremely uncomfortable experience for her.
Dannii Minogue Said Russell Brand 'Wouldn't Take No for an Answer'
"He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator," she told a publication.
“He wouldn’t take no for an answer," Minogue explained. "He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far."
The Australian singer continued, “He’s obviously very intelligent – but he wears more make-up than I do. Normally I love guys with eyeliner on. It can be very s-xy, but not on Russell."
"Absolutely no way, never, he’s just not my type," she concluded. “Throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.”
Russell Brand's Conviction
Brand was later accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Minogue has not spoken publicly about the allegations.
Her comments resurfaced after Brand was convicted of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday, November 5.
Additionally, he was acquitted of two counts of r-pe and one count of attempted indecent assault in the London trial.
Russell Brand Denied Bail
Brand's sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, November 9. According to Judge Joel Bennathan, he faces a “significant” prison term.
He was denied bail.
"Whatever the good intentions of the family and the defendant today, I think there are substantial grounds to fear he might in the end not feel able to come along and face his sentence," Bennathan said in court.
Andy Furphy Commends Russell Brand's Victims
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police called Brand's conviction “a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.”
“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” Furphy added. “As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement.”