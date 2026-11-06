Singer Dannii Minogue Accused Russell Brand of Being a 'Vile Predator' 20 Years Before U.K. Sexual Assault Trial

"He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator," she told a publication.

“He wouldn’t take no for an answer," Minogue explained. "He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far."

The Australian singer continued, “He’s obviously very intelligent – but he wears more make-up than I do. Normally I love guys with eyeliner on. It can be very s-xy, but not on Russell."

"Absolutely no way, never, he’s just not my type," she concluded. “Throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.”