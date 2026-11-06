Trump Fires Susie Wiles and Names Stephen Miller as New Chief of Staff Following GOP Midterm Disaster

The 80-year-old president made the move just three days after the midterm election blowout that saw the GOP suffer catastrophic losses to Democratic candidates nationwide, including several longtime red states.

In one of the biggest shakeups of his second term, Donald Trump has ousted Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff and replaced her with more hard-right advisor Stephen Miller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," the president wrote in a Friday, November 6, Truth Social post.

"Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff – she has done a great job! " he added about his former presidential campaign manager, who became his top White House advisor following his victory in November 2024.

Miller, meanwhile, has been with Trump since his first term in office and has remained one of his closest confidantes.