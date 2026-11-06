Trump Fires Susie Wiles and Names Stephen Miller as New Chief of Staff Following GOP Midterm Disaster
Nov. 6 2026, Updated 2:31 p.m. ET
In one of the biggest shakeups of his second term, Donald Trump has ousted Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff and replaced her with more hard-right advisor Stephen Miller, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president made the move just three days after the midterm election blowout that saw the GOP suffer catastrophic losses to Democratic candidates nationwide, including several longtime red states.
Donald Trump Replacing Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller
"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," the president wrote in a Friday, November 6, Truth Social post.
"Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff – she has done a great job! " he added about his former presidential campaign manager, who became his top White House advisor following his victory in November 2024.
Miller, meanwhile, has been with Trump since his first term in office and has remained one of his closest confidantes.
Trump Complained About His 'Own People' Holding Him Back
Trump seemingly hinted during an Oval Office debrief the day prior that his own advisors were holding him back from speaking about immigration, as some GOP insiders speculated he was referring to Wiles.
"Not one person has come into our southern border over the last 18 months illegally; you know that's pretty amazing," the president bragged to reporters. "I probably got elected on the border."
"My OWN people. They say nobody is interested in the border; you fixed it," he claimed about his own team telling him to back off talking about the topic.
That wouldn't include Miller, the most hard-line member of Trump's staff on immigration, while Wiles has wanted a far more cautious approach.
MAGA Cheers Trump's Decision to Name Stephen Miller Chief of Staff
Top Republican social media commentators voiced their approval of Trump's decision, sharing their reactions on X.
"This is an absolutely LEGENDARY move! LET’S FREAKING GO! NOBODY is better on immigration enforcement than Miller. GREAT move by Trump," conservative reporter Nick Sortor cheered.
"I hope this is a response to the shellacking we just took in the midterms. In 2024, we voted for mass deportations. As much as anything, this election showed that the base was not happy with the lack of them. Susie Wiles reportedly obstructed this policy more than anyone," Texas GOP politician Bo French wrote.
"Stephen Miller might actually allow Trump to be the best version of himself and rip the Democratic Party & all the Leftists in our country a completely new a--. He is seen as the most right-wing person in the entire administration on deportation. Millions must go. That is the only way to save America," Newsforce host Joey Mannarino proclaimed.
Susie Wiles Allegedly Tried to Pit Vance, Rubio and Hegseth in a 'Collision Course'
Wiles's ouster comes a day after reports surfaced that she was trying to play a game of "4D chess" behind the scenes with Trump's top team, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
“Susie is looking to protect herself, but ultimately she’s also trying to protect the boss. And that then sets up Vance and Rubio on a collision course,” an official dished to the Daily Mail, referring to how Vance blamed the midterm losses on the Iran war while Rubio defended the conflict.
“Shifting the blame to Hegseth, putting Rubio in the firing line, and giving JD a headache guarantees her survival post-midterm but also protects Trump’s legacy," a second insider shared about how Wiles was reportedly gunning to have the War Secretary take the fall for the Iran war's part in the midterm blowout.