Thomas Massie Claims He Has Enough Support to Force Congressional Vote on Second Jeffrey Epstein Files Transparency Act
Nov. 6 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Outgoing Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is predicting a Capitol Hill showdown when lawmakers return to Washington, D.C., next week, claiming he is on the verge of securing enough signatures to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bipartisan legislation threatens to potentially blow the lid off more of Jeffrey Epstein's darkest secrets by giving victims, prosecutors, and members of Congress powerful new legal weapons to pry loose records allegedly being kept under wraps.
Thomas Massie Claims He Has the Signatures Needed
"When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote," Massie wrote via X on Thursday, November 5.
He added, "Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ to court for keeping critical files hidden."
The bill would allow Epstein victims, prosecutors, and lawmakers to sue the Attorney General over withheld files, give survivors access to unredacted records, and expose DOJ and FBI officials to criminal penalties for deliberately concealing or destroying evidence. It would also prevent officials from exploiting legal loopholes to keep documents buried.
Epstein Files Transparency Act II Announced in July
Massie announced the Epstein Files Transparency Act II in July, which he co-authored alongside Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM).
"Since the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025, the Department of Justice has flagrantly and consistently ignored EFTA's disclosure requirements," he fumed in a statement at the time.
Massie continued, "The Department of Justice continues to unlawfully withhold over 3 million Epstein files that should be released to the public. In addition, the DOJ is unlawfully maintaining heavy redactions on the files it is releasing. State attorneys general and victims should have the right to sue the Attorney General of the United States to compel compliance with a transparency law President Trump signed."
Khanna claimed at the time, "DOJ has violated our law, delayed the release of millions of files, botched the redactions, and denied the survivors justice," resulting in the EFTA II.
Donald Trump Successfully Primaried Thomas Massie
Massie has become a thorn in Donald Trump's side over his opposition to the Iran war and relentless push to expose Epstein's secrets. Trump signed Massie's original transparency bill into law in November 2025, but the lawmaker and several Congress members from both parties continue to accuse the Trump administration of failing to fully comply with it.
Massie has a short time to complete any work as he was booted by voters in May's Republican primary, losing to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein.
Massie's congressional stint will officially end on January 3, 2027.
New AG Will Have to Deal With New EFTA II Demands
Trump has yet to publicly weigh in on the explosive Epstein Files Transparency Act II, despite signing its predecessor into law last November.
The president previously dismissed the battle over Epstein's secret records as a "Democrat hoax," before reversing course and backing their release.
Now, the bipartisan sequel threatens to put his own Justice Department in the legal firing line over allegations that it has continued to bury millions of documents.
The Justice Department came under intense fire over its botched handling of the Epstein files during Pam Bondi's tenure as attorney general, a controversy that contributed to her downfall when Trump fired her in April. She was replaced by Trump's former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, who now serves as AG.
When the Epstein Files Transparency Act II was announced, Fernández directly accused Blanche of withholding millions of records and demanded his resignation.