Thomas Massie Claims He Has Enough Support to Force Congressional Vote on Second Jeffrey Epstein Files Transparency Act

"When we return next week, we’ll get 218 signatures for the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, which guarantees a vote," Massie wrote via X on Thursday, November 5.

He added, "Survivors will be able to get their own records, State Attorneys General can prosecute crimes, and we can take the DOJ to court for keeping critical files hidden."

The bill would allow Epstein victims, prosecutors, and lawmakers to sue the Attorney General over withheld files, give survivors access to unredacted records, and expose DOJ and FBI officials to criminal penalties for deliberately concealing or destroying evidence. It would also prevent officials from exploiting legal loopholes to keep documents buried.