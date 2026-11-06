Donald Trump Jr. Faces Threat of Sweeping Democratic Investigations — as JPMorgan's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Come Under Scrutiny

Don Jr. is expected to face scrutiny over his financial ties.

As Radar previously reported, his close relationship with a Russian oligarch who helped pay for a wedding party has been flagged by Democrats.

His role with the investment firm 1789 Capital has also been under scrutiny. Rep. Jamie Raskin has been examining whether companies in the firm’s portfolio, such as Vulcan Elements, received favorable Defense and Commerce Department funding after the firm invested.

The New Yorker projected that the Trump family could enrich itself by more than $3.4billion by the end of Trump’s second term.

However, Forbes reported Donald had already become at least $2.7billion richer, much of it tied to cryptocurrency ventures including World Liberty Financial, from which Trump reportedly made about $515 million in token sales in 2025.