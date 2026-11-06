Donald Trump Jr. Faces Threat of Sweeping Democratic Investigations — as JPMorgan's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Come Under Scrutiny
Nov. 6 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Democrats are preparing investigations into President Donald Trump, his family, administration officials and corporate associates after winning control of both chambers of Congress.
According to a report, Donald Trump Jr.’s business dealings and JPMorgan Chase’s financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein could be leading targets, RadarOnline has learned.
Don Jr.'s Russian Oligarch-Paid Wedding
Don Jr. is expected to face scrutiny over his financial ties.
As Radar previously reported, his close relationship with a Russian oligarch who helped pay for a wedding party has been flagged by Democrats.
His role with the investment firm 1789 Capital has also been under scrutiny. Rep. Jamie Raskin has been examining whether companies in the firm’s portfolio, such as Vulcan Elements, received favorable Defense and Commerce Department funding after the firm invested.
The New Yorker projected that the Trump family could enrich itself by more than $3.4billion by the end of Trump’s second term.
However, Forbes reported Donald had already become at least $2.7billion richer, much of it tied to cryptocurrency ventures including World Liberty Financial, from which Trump reportedly made about $515 million in token sales in 2025.
The JPMorgan and Epstein Connections
Democrats plan to investigate JPMorgan Chase’s relationship with Epstein, examining what the bank may have known about his activities and its financial dealings with the late convicted s-- offender.
The inquiry could expand earlier congressional attention to Epstein’s finances, associates and the institutions that maintained ties to him, including records related to the government’s handling of information about his abuse of young women.
Jared Kushner, AG Todd Blanche & Elon Musk Face Investigations
Other anticipated subjects include Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners and its investments from Saudi, UAE and Qatari sovereign wealth funds; former DHS official Corey Lewandowski; Attorney General Todd Blanche over a proposed nearly $1.8 billion settlement fund tied to Trump’s IRS lawsuit; and Elon Musk’s role with the Department of Government Efficiency.
Incoming House Oversight Chair Robert Garcia posted a warning that targets should “Lawyer up.” Rep. Raskin called the corruption “a civic emergency” and said Congress must “expose it and take all steps necessary to crush it as quickly as possible.”
Homeland Security ranking Democrat Bennie Thompson said Democrats “will investigate the administration weaponizing DHS against Americans, its out-of-control immigration policies, and its blatantly corrupt self-dealing.”
'Democrats Will Self Destruct If I'm Impeached'
Trump dismissed impeachment talk, saying: “I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that — impeachment for no reason. What, for having a successful country?”
White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said the president remains willing to work with Democrats but warned against “sham investigations.”
A background official added that Democrats “should be reminded that we still control the federal government and all of its powers.”
Senate Majority Leader-in-waiting Chuck Schumer said investigations are warranted but that lowering the cost of living remains the top priority.
Former Justice Department official Brian Nieves noted that congressional power is not unlimited and that contempt referrals ultimately depend on the Justice Department.