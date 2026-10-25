Donald Trump Privately Rips Don Jr. for Letting Putin-Linked Russian Oligarch Help Pay for His Lavish Wedding Celebration, Report Claims
Oct. 25 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed private frustration with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This came after Don Jr.'s decision to accept financial help from a Russian businessman with close ties to Vladimir Putin for his Bahamas wedding celebration.
Donald Trump Reportedly Questions Son's Judgment
Donald has complained to close associates about Don Jr.'s decision to accept funding from Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman and the head of the International Boxing Association, per a report.
The president said his son "exhibited bad judgment for allowing" Umar to pay for the post-wedding party.
Umar reportedly "footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses."
Don Jr. married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson on May 22, but details of Umar's financial involvement didn't emerge until September.
On September 14, Bettina clarified the ordeal in a post on Instagram, writing, "Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful."
"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn’t require a political motive," she added.
Umar Kremlev Defends Wedding Gift
Although Umar did not attend the couple's wedding ceremony, he joined approximately 50 guests for the festivities on the island.
On October 6, Umar confirmed that Don Jr. had returned the money he contributed.
"Frankly speaking, I do not understand why he decided to do so," Umar shared during an International Boxing Association press conference. "There are all kinds of events organized by all kinds of people. It is as if I invite you to come and visit my country house. Would you expect me to issue an invoice to them afterward?"
Donald Trump Jr. Called Celebration 'Really Small'
On his Triggered podcast, Don Jr. characterized the gathering as "really small," adding that it was attended by "close friends."
Several members of the Trump family attended, including Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, as well as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, and Michael Boulos.
However, the president, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, did not attend.
Donald Trump Previously Dismissed Controversy
Donald previously played down concerns about Umar's financial contribution, calling the matter "not a big deal" while insisting he had never heard of the businessman.
Explaining his absence from his son's wedding on Truth Social, Donald wrote: "While I very much wanted to be with my son... circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so."