Donald Trump Privately Rips Don Jr. for Letting Putin-Linked Russian Oligarch Help Pay for His Lavish Wedding Celebration, Report Claims

Donald has complained to close associates about Don Jr.'s decision to accept funding from Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman and the head of the International Boxing Association, per a report.

The president said his son "exhibited bad judgment for allowing" Umar to pay for the post-wedding party.

Umar reportedly "footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses."

Don Jr. married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson on May 22, but details of Umar's financial involvement didn't emerge until September.

On September 14, Bettina clarified the ordeal in a post on Instagram, writing, "Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful."

"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn’t require a political motive," she added.