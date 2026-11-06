EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Memoir Now a 'Sure Thing' in Wake of Father's 'Abuse' Scandal
Nov. 6 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be "definitely" set to write a memoir amid her continuing estrangement from her father and his recent arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old has never confirmed she is preparing an autobiography.
Meghan Markle Memoir Rumors Resurface
But insiders told us an autobiography from the Duchess is now a "sure thing," as it will give her the chance to tell her full side of the story of her father's alleged child abuse scandal.
A publishing insider exclusively told Radar: "There has been speculation about a memoir for some time, but the latest developments have inevitably brought the possibility back into focus. Meghan has a deeply personal story to tell, and people will be interested in hearing it in her own words.
"The relationship with her father has been painful and extremely complicated. It is understandable that she would want to protect her children from the situation, but it is also a significant part of her own story.
"The industry is now full of gossip, a memoir from her is now definitely going to happen and is a sure thing.
"Along with the scandal around her father, she has been subjected to years of speculation about her life, and a book would give her the opportunity to put her own perspective on the record – as well as be incredibly lucrative for her."
Duchess Silence Driven By Metropolitan Police Guidance
It comes after Radar reported Markle is said to have wanted to speak publicly about allegations concerning her father, Thomas Markle Sr, but was allegedly advised by a royal protection officer to leave the matter with police.
Sources told us the claims have raised fresh questions about how the Metropolitan Police apparently handled the information.
The Duchess of Sussex received a letter containing what she later described as "troubling allegations" about her estranged father in 2018.
The claims have returned to the spotlight after Thomas Markle Sr, 82, became the subject of a police investigation in the Philippines over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, which he denies.
Markle said in a statement after the story broke she had been made aware of the allegations years earlier and her decision to remain estranged from her father was "motivated by a desire to protect her children."
She is now reported to have wanted to explain publicly why she had cut contact, but was allegedly advised against doing so by a member of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection command.
An officer is said to have told her: "Leave it with us, we'll investigate it."
The same officer is alleged to have advised Meghan not to make a public explanation of the estrangement.
Met Police Faces Independent Probe
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it received a letter containing allegations about Thomas Markle Sr in January 2019.
The force did not pass the information to overseas law enforcement agencies at the time.
The Met has since voluntarily referred its handling of the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)
The watchdog has decided an independent investigation is required into the failure to pass on the allegations to relevant authorities abroad.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "Following a voluntary conduct referral from the Met Police, we have decided an independent investigation is required into its failure to pass on allegations of serious offending, contained in a letter it received in 2019, to relevant overseas authorities at the time."
The spokesperson added a separate matter involving an alleged data breach would be returned to the force to be dealt with under its own procedures.
The IOPC said: "We have decided that a further conduct matter – relating to an alleged data breach where information was passed on to a third party – should be returned to the force to be appropriately dealt with including via its data breach policies if required."
The watchdog's investigation concerns the handling of the 2019 letter and the alleged data breach.
Thomas Markle Denies Allegations
The information supplied does not establish officers are being investigated for deliberately silencing Markle.
But a source told us: "The central question is why information of this seriousness was not passed to the appropriate authorities overseas. That is precisely the kind of issue that needs independent scrutiny.
"But police now also face being probed over this account. Meghan was effectively and quietly silenced over speaking out about allegations against her father.
"People will understandably want to know whether the right procedures were followed, who was responsible for the decisions and why the information was not shared at the time."
Thomas Markle has acknowledged paying for s-- in the Philippines, but said it involved adult s-- workers.
He denies possessing child sexual abuse material, and said it is part of a smear campaign being waged against him by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.
Thomas was arrested on November 6 in Florida at the dementia home he moved into just days earlier.