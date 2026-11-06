EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Memoir Now a 'Sure Thing' in Wake of Father's 'Abuse' Scandal

But insiders told us an autobiography from the Duchess is now a "sure thing," as it will give her the chance to tell her full side of the story of her father's alleged child abuse scandal.

A publishing insider exclusively told Radar: "There has been speculation about a memoir for some time, but the latest developments have inevitably brought the possibility back into focus. Meghan has a deeply personal story to tell, and people will be interested in hearing it in her own words.

"The relationship with her father has been painful and extremely complicated. It is understandable that she would want to protect her children from the situation, but it is also a significant part of her own story.

"The industry is now full of gossip, a memoir from her is now definitely going to happen and is a sure thing.

"Along with the scandal around her father, she has been subjected to years of speculation about her life, and a book would give her the opportunity to put her own perspective on the record – as well as be incredibly lucrative for her."