EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Camilla's Strict Daily Royal Ritual Revealed
Nov. 6 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
King Charles and Queen Camilla have a surprisingly rigid daily ritual that even their demanding royal schedules rarely disrupt – an elaborate afternoon tea served at 5pm, complete with sandwiches, cakes, seafood and other delicacies.
The King, 77, and Queen, 79, are understood to regard the tradition as an important fixture of life at Clarence House, their London residence.
King Charles and Camilla's Lavish Tea Ritual
Details of the royal couple's dining habits emerged in an October 2023 interview, when Camilla's son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles, 51, described the substantial spread and the importance of maintaining established household customs.
Parker Bowles said: "It's not just a cup of tea – it's an entire meal. There are sandwiches, two different kinds of cake, scones, biscuits, shrimp and eggs."
And a palace insider added: "Afternoon tea is one of the few things that remains firmly fixed in the King's diary. Whatever else is happening, five o'clock is traditionally the moment when everything stops. It's a substantial occasion rather than simply sitting down with a cup of tea, and both Charles and Camilla are said to enjoy the familiarity of the routine. There are sandwiches, cakes and savory dishes, and the whole affair is treated as a proper meal. It's one of those longstanding royal customs that has survived despite everything else changing around them.
"The King is famously disciplined about his daily routine, and afternoon tea fits neatly into the way he organizes his working day. He isn't someone who likes wasting time over lunch, but the late-afternoon ritual is an entirely different matter. Camilla also appreciates the tradition, and it offers them an opportunity to enjoy something familiar amid an otherwise relentless schedule. There is something rather old-fashioned about it, but that is precisely what makes it so important to them."
Inside Clarence House's Tea Spread
Another royal aide said: "People might assume that afternoon tea at Clarence House is a rather modest affair, but it can be surprisingly elaborate. The selection is far more generous than most people would expect, with sweet and savory dishes laid out together. It's not simply about the food, however. The ceremony and consistency are just as important. The King has always appreciated established traditions, and this is one he takes particularly seriously."
The ritual is also understood to provide a welcome opportunity for Charles and Camilla to enjoy a familiar domestic routine amid official engagements, public appearances and their responsibilities as senior members of the royal family.
Parker Bowles, whose father is Camilla's former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, 86, has frequently discussed royal dining traditions, particularly while promoting his book Cooking and the Crown, which examines recipes and culinary customs dating back to Queen Victoria.
The King's Unusual Food Preferences
The food writer has also offered an affectionate account of Charles's relationship with his grandchildren, who refer to the monarch as "Uppa."
He said: "He is such a good, nice man. He has his own grandchildren, obviously. The children utterly adore him. From an early age, he's read them stories, been there, and swung them around."
The King's wider eating habits are similarly distinctive, reflecting his longstanding interest in nutrition, agriculture and environmental sustainability.
Breakfast is understood to include nuts and seeds, while Clarence House has previously highlighted his fondness for cheesy eggs through its official Instagram account.
Lunch, however, is generally missing from his schedule.
During a 2021 BBC interview, Charles explained: "For years I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week, and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week."
Former royal chef Darren McGrady has also discussed the monarch's enthusiasm for Italian food, while Graham Tinsley, a former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, has provided further details about his preferences.
According to Tinsley, Charles generally avoids coffee, chocolate and garlic, but particularly enjoys salads served alongside his main courses.
One favorite reportedly features a coddled egg – gently cooked for approximately two to three minutes – reflecting the King's preference for carefully prepared, relatively simple ingredients.