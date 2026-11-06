EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Camilla's Strict Daily Royal Ritual Revealed

The King, 77, and Queen, 79, are understood to regard the tradition as an important fixture of life at Clarence House, their London residence.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a surprisingly rigid daily ritual that even their demanding royal schedules rarely disrupt – an elaborate afternoon tea served at 5pm, complete with sandwiches, cakes, seafood and other delicacies.

Details of the royal couple's dining habits emerged in an October 2023 interview, when Camilla's son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles, 51, described the substantial spread and the importance of maintaining established household customs.

Parker Bowles said: "It's not just a cup of tea – it's an entire meal. There are sandwiches, two different kinds of cake, scones, biscuits, shrimp and eggs."

And a palace insider added: "Afternoon tea is one of the few things that remains firmly fixed in the King's diary. Whatever else is happening, five o'clock is traditionally the moment when everything stops. It's a substantial occasion rather than simply sitting down with a cup of tea, and both Charles and Camilla are said to enjoy the familiarity of the routine. There are sandwiches, cakes and savory dishes, and the whole affair is treated as a proper meal. It's one of those longstanding royal customs that has survived despite everything else changing around them.

"The King is famously disciplined about his daily routine, and afternoon tea fits neatly into the way he organizes his working day. He isn't someone who likes wasting time over lunch, but the late-afternoon ritual is an entirely different matter. Camilla also appreciates the tradition, and it offers them an opportunity to enjoy something familiar amid an otherwise relentless schedule. There is something rather old-fashioned about it, but that is precisely what makes it so important to them."