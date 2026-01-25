EXCLUSIVE: The Trio of Major Treats 'Ultra-Picky' King Charles 'Absolutely Bans' From Royal State Banquets

King Charles has drawn firm culinary red lines at royal state banquets, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the monarch's intensely particular tastes mean several crowd-pleasing treats are quietly banned from appearing anywhere near his table. Charles, 77, has long been known for his exacting standards, but as the recent series of state visits brings renewed attention to royal dining, sources said the King's aversions are non-negotiable.

King Charles' Dietary Restrictions and Food Bans

Chocolate, coffee and garlic are all strictly off the menu, creating behind-the-scenes headaches for chefs tasked with delivering lavish feasts that must also cater to an ultra-picky host. A source said: "Charles has very clear dislikes when it comes to food. "He is super-picky, and chocolate, coffee and garlic are all off the table for him, which means chefs have to plan every menu around those restrictions and ensure none of those flavors appear anywhere near his plate. "But they are absolutely banned on king's orders, so there is nothing they can do to get around it." Those restrictions effectively remove three staples of fine dining from state banquets, even when visiting dignitaries might expect indulgence. Another insider familiar with palace catering added: "Many people are taken aback when they hear it, but those ingredients are an absolute no-go. Anything involving chocolate, a coffee course or dishes dominated by garlic is ruled out immediately. The King leaves no room for ambiguity about what he refuses to eat."

Personal Table Essentials and Royal Dining Comforts

Charles' influence extends beyond what is served to how it is presented. Our source added the monarch also travels with his own table essentials. "Whenever he attends a formal dinner, Charles insists on having a small collection of personal items set out at his place," they said. "That always includes a silver container of special sea salt and a particular cushion he prefers to sit on for comfort and posture. "His seat is instantly recognizable because it is marked out by these familiar objects arranged around his setting." The King's insistence on familiar comforts is mirrored in his approach to meals. According to one palace aide, every lunch and dinner must include a side salad prepared to exacting standards. "He insists on having a side salad with every single meal, and the preparation has to meet very specific standards," the source said. "Even the smallest change in how it is assembled or presented does not go unnoticed by him."

The King's Specific Breakfast Habits and Coddled Eggs

Breakfast brings its own demands. Charles is particularly fond of a "coddled" egg, cooked for just two to three minutes. It must also be peeled and hidden beneath salad leaves, which Charles then mixes into the yolk to create a dressing. Another palace source said the habits reinforce the King's reputation among staff. "Staff often joke that Charles has an unshakable sense of exactly what he wants and refuses to compromise," the insider added. "His prohibitions on chocolate, coffee and garlic are non-negotiable, and they reflect how carefully he manages his surroundings to suit his preferences."

Precise Standards for Tea and State Banquets

