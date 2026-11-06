Chilling Bodycam Footage Captures Florida Man's Arrest After He's Accused of Killing 15 Dogs in Deadly Fire

Officers approached Banks to help identify and corral loose dogs in the neighborhood. In the footage shared by TMZ, a distraught Banks could be heard saying that it was over.

The cops initially said they didn't want to arrest him as they inquired about what happened, but he claimed there was nothing he could do for them. The 40-year-old ultimately got cuffed, but the officers showed concern for him during the situation.

The arrest report said Banks admitted to deputies that he started the fire by "pouring gasoline on the floor in every room of the house."

"He then used a lighter to light a piece of paper (on) fire, which he then used to ignite the gasoline."

The dogs were locked in crates and couldn't escape.