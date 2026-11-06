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Home > News > crime

Chilling Bodycam Footage Captures Florida Man's Arrest After He's Accused of Killing 15 Dogs in Deadly Fire

Terrance Banks
Source: FOX 35

Terrance Banks was arrested on 11 charges of animal cruelty and one charge of arson.

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Nov. 6 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

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The Florida man accused of killing 15 dogs in a fire was prepared for his arrest when cops arrived, RadarOnline.com can report.

Body camera footage captured Terrance Banks turning around and putting his hands behind his back unprompted.

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Bodycam Footage Shows Banks Prepared for Police

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florida man arrested after accused of killing dogs in deadly fire
Source: UNSPLASH
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Officers approached Banks to help identify and corral loose dogs in the neighborhood. In the footage shared by TMZ, a distraught Banks could be heard saying that it was over.

The cops initially said they didn't want to arrest him as they inquired about what happened, but he claimed there was nothing he could do for them. The 40-year-old ultimately got cuffed, but the officers showed concern for him during the situation.

The arrest report said Banks admitted to deputies that he started the fire by "pouring gasoline on the floor in every room of the house."

"He then used a lighter to light a piece of paper (on) fire, which he then used to ignite the gasoline."

The dogs were locked in crates and couldn't escape.

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Florida's CFO Speaks Out

Florida's CFO Blaise Ingoglia
Source: FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES/FACEBOOK

Florida's CFO and fire marshal Blaise Ingoglia got involved with the investigation with the Seminole County FD.

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Florida's Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Blaise Ingoglia announced the arrest, which took place September 28. According to the CFO's site, the Seminole County Fire Department requested assistance from the Department of Financial Services, Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations (BFAEI), to assist with the investigation into the fire's origin and cause.

"There is no excuse for criminals who intentionally harm or put an animal’s life at risk," Ingoglia said. "Especially those who commit arson, knowing that dogs are among the innocent and vulnerable with no way to protect themselves. I am proud of the work of my investigators to hold Banks accountable for his crimes and ensure that he is kept behind bars."

Detectives determined the cause to be incendiary, which is a fire intentionally set in an area the perpetrator knows it shouldn't be. Six of the dogs were found deceased initially on Monday, and then another seven were found on Tuesday. He claimed there were 19 dogs in the house.

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The Dogs Suffered Severe Injuries

Dogs rescued from fire
Source: Seminole County Animal Services / Facebook

Only two dogs survived the house fire.

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"We were optimistic yesterday, if you will, that there wouldn't be any more deceased animals. And unfortunately, his number was pretty accurate," said Alan Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager.

Four surviving dogs were initially taken in by Seminole County Animal Services, but two died overnight from injuries. The other two are being cared for at the Sanford shelter. One dog remains at large, and is actively being searched for.

"We've dealt with injuries, and this is certainly a very, very bad (case) because of the amount of animals that we're talking about, so it's going to take some time of healing for our staff and for the two dogs in our custody," Harris said.

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Banks Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

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Terrance Banks mugshot
Source: SEMINOLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Banks has previously been arrested for other charges.

Banks has been charged with 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and second degree arson. He was held without bond for the arson charge and had bond set for $5,000 for each animal cruelty charge.

Each conviction would carry up to five years in prison, and the arson charge can go up to 15 years.

Banks was previously arrested in 2021 for domestic violence charges for allegedly threatening his parents. The family alleged he previously said he would burn the house down in 2020.

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