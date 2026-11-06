EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'Petrified' He'll Be Targeted Behind Bars After Court Verdict
Nov. 6 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
Russell Brand is said to be terrified of being targeted by fellow prisoners after being jailed following his rape conviction as the disgraced comedian faces an uncertain future behind bars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old actor and former television presenter spent his first night in custody on Thursday, November 5, after a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court convicted him of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
Russell Brand's Fears Behind Bars
Brand, who denied the allegations, was refused bail ahead of sentencing on Monday, November 9 – amid reports prison authorities will closely monitor his safety.
A source said Brand was "petrified" by the prospect of being targeted by other inmates during his imprisonment.
But the insider stressed Brand would initially be kept apart from other prisoners and monitored around the clock, with protective arrangements intended to reduce potential risks.
The comedian faces the standard procedures imposed on new arrivals in jail, including searches, prison clothing and an assessment of his immediate welfare.
A source also said Brand could eventually be transferred to a specialist unit housing convicted s-- offenders, where arrangements may offer greater protection from other inmates.
Judge Warns of Lengthy Prison Sentence
The prospect of a lengthy prison sentence became clear immediately after the jury delivered its verdict, when Mr Justice Bennathan warned Brand his convictions carried serious consequences.
The judge said: "Given the verdict on count six at least, obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result... you've been convicted of a number of offences including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term."
He added: "My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody."
Inside Brand's Criminal Convictions
The convictions followed a trial examining allegations involving several women over a decade, between 1999 and 2009, during Brand's rise to prominence in British entertainment.
Jurors heard evidence concerning an incident at a Soho bar in 2004, where Brand was accused of grabbing a woman's chest during a party.
Another conviction concerned an assault involving a complainant at Choice FM, where Brand worked during the summer of 2004 or 2005.
The rape conviction related to an incident at Brand's Hampstead home between winter and spring 2009, involving a woman he had previously met following a performance at London's Hammersmith Apollo.
A further sexual assault conviction concerned a woman working on a Channel 4 production, who described Brand placing his face against her intimate area while she was seated.
Brand had faced seven charges altogether and maintained his innocence throughout proceedings.
His detention marks a dramatic reversal for a performer whose career encompassed stand-up comedy, Hollywood films, broadcasting and online political commentary.
Once a prominent figure on British television and radio, Brand subsequently developed an international following through podcasts and social media, where he frequently discussed politics, religion and personal transformation.
The court's decision to remand him means he will remain in custody while awaiting the judge's determination of his sentence.
Prison officials have not publicly confirmed his precise accommodation arrangements, whether any specific threats have been identified, or the location of any subsequent transfer.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comedian before becoming one of Britain's most recognizable television personalities.
From Hollywood Fame to Prison
His breakthrough came presenting Big Brother's Big Mouth, followed by high-profile radio shows and Hollywood success.
He starred in hit comedies including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and the remake of Dudley Moore classic Arthur, establishing himself as an international star.
Brand also became a bestselling author with his My Booky Wook memoirs and built a substantial online following through political commentary, podcasts and YouTube.