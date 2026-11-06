EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'Petrified' He'll Be Targeted Behind Bars After Court Verdict

The convictions followed a trial examining allegations involving several women over a decade, between 1999 and 2009, during Brand's rise to prominence in British entertainment.

Jurors heard evidence concerning an incident at a Soho bar in 2004, where Brand was accused of grabbing a woman's chest during a party.

Another conviction concerned an assault involving a complainant at Choice FM, where Brand worked during the summer of 2004 or 2005.

The rape conviction related to an incident at Brand's Hampstead home between winter and spring 2009, involving a woman he had previously met following a performance at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

A further sexual assault conviction concerned a woman working on a Channel 4 production, who described Brand placing his face against her intimate area while she was seated.

Brand had faced seven charges altogether and maintained his innocence throughout proceedings.

His detention marks a dramatic reversal for a performer whose career encompassed stand-up comedy, Hollywood films, broadcasting and online political commentary.

Once a prominent figure on British television and radio, Brand subsequently developed an international following through podcasts and social media, where he frequently discussed politics, religion and personal transformation.

The court's decision to remand him means he will remain in custody while awaiting the judge's determination of his sentence.

Prison officials have not publicly confirmed his precise accommodation arrangements, whether any specific threats have been identified, or the location of any subsequent transfer.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comedian before becoming one of Britain's most recognizable television personalities.