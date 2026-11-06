Jimmy Kimmel Theorizes Donald Trump Could Leave the White House Early Following Midterms' Disaster
Nov. 6 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel believes Donald Trump could leave the White House earlier than expected.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 58, shared his theory on the president’s future following the GOP's midterm election disasters on Thursday night's installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Jimmy Kimmel Questions Trump's National Monument Decision
His hunch focused on Trump's decision to make the Oval Office a national monument in order to protect the historic space from any changes after he leaves office.
"That's right. His historic Diet Coke button will be preserved for many generations to come," the late-night talk show host joked.
As Kimmel went on, he mocked Trump for being concerned about his "spray-painted gold" sconces and knick-knacks.
'The Gift Shop at the Liberace Museum'
"He turned the Oval Office into the gift shop at the Liberace Museum," he quipped. "Now, he wants to keep it like that forever. He doesn't want anyone to change it – ever. Why do this now? Why do this right after the midterms?"
"Maybe he's planning to leave sooner than we think?" he suggested.
The host didn't back down, proceeding to call Trump's changes to the Oval Office more of "a skid mark" than a landmark.
"And let me tell you something, buddy," Kimmel said. "On January 20th, 2029, we are going to yank that cr-p down and throw it out faster than Melania moves back to New York."
Trump Is 'Blaming Everyone Other Than Him'
On Wednesday night’s show, he also criticized the president for continuing to make excuses for his party’s poor performance and blaming everyone except himself.
"In the face of defeat, he is doing what he does best, blaming everyone other than him," he said. "He absolved himself of all responsibility. He wrote, 'I wasn't on the ballot. And if I was, we would have won in a landslide.' Oh, shut up. Just shut up, please."
Kimmel's comments sparked huge cheers from his studio audience before the comedian doubled down on his criticism of Trump.
"I mean, give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth," Kimmel continued. "Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault."
Kimmel added, "Every Republican pretty much everywhere, everywhere but the deepest of the deep red sea, lost."
That's not because of you? All your big handpicked candidates lost," he said. "You picked Darline Graham to run in South Carolina. You ran Thom Tillis out of the Senate.
"You backed that pathetic Ken Paxton in Texas. You went all in on Vivek Ramaswamy and his disgusting campaign ad. And if you hadn't picked Mr. Charisma J.D. Vance to be your vice president, Republicans would still have that Senate seat they lost in Ohio last night."
Kimmel continued his rant further, blasting Trump's theory that Republicans lost because he wasn't on the ballot.
"You were on the ballot. You're like dog hair. You're on everything," he joked. “You've infected every nook and cranny of our lives."
"You divided this country like no one ever divided it before," he noted. "The only time you ever brought us together was yesterday when we all teamed up to get rid of you."