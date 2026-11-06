EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Flunkies Ordered to Stash Umbrellas After He Was Left Fuming Amid Public Drenching
Nov. 6 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
King Charles was left soaked and furious after being caught in torrential rain during Antigua's Independence Day parade – with sources now telling RadarOnline.com the incident prompted an urgent scramble by his staff to ensure the embarrassing scene is "never again" repeated.
The 77-year-old monarch was visiting the Caribbean as part of his tour of the region when Sunday's heavy downpour left him without an umbrella. His team had apparently failed to pack protection against the tropical weather, despite the visit taking place during the Caribbean hurricane season.
Charles Left Fuming in Rain
The King's frustration visibly grew as the rain continued to fall and aides struggled to find shelter. The situation was eventually rescued by a spectator in the stands, who handed Charles a Tumella – a Dutch-made compact umbrella designed to withstand severe weather.
A source told us: "There was a frantic search for an umbrella as the King got wetter and wetter. He was clearly not impressed that nobody had thought to bring one along."
Another source said: "It was an avoidable situation. The weather was hardly a surprise, and there was a real sense that the team should have been better prepared."
The insider added the incident has prompted an immediate change in arrangements. On Monday morning, a member of the royal staff is said to have been sent to a local hardware store to buy a supply of umbrellas.
An insider said: "They are determined that it will not happen again. There will be umbrellas available wherever the King goes from now on – and no one wants to be on the receiving end of a dressing down from Charles over something like this ever again."
Umbrella Scramble Sparks Royal Response
The public drenching came during a high-profile Caribbean visit that has also involved discussions about the legacy of slavery, reparations and the future of the Commonwealth.
Charles spoke of his efforts to understand the consequences of slavery, climate change and economic inequality during the visit, saying: "The more I have furthered my own understanding of the issues, through listening, learning and looking, the more committed I have become to finding ways for us to work in modern partnership to address the wrongs of the past with action for the future."
'I Can't Bear This Bloody Thing... Every Stinking Time'
Charles has developed a reputation for occasionally losing his patience, with several public incidents offering a rare glimpse of the frustration behind the traditionally controlled image of the British monarchy.
One of the most memorable episodes came just days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.
During his Accession Council at St James's Palace, Charles appeared irritated when an ornate pen tray obstructed his paperwork, repeatedly gesturing for an aide to remove it.
The moment was followed by another outburst four days later at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
While signing a visitors' book, his fountain pen leaked ink onto his fingers. Clearly exasperated, the King handed it to Camilla and declared: "I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time."
Past Outbursts Under Pressure
The incidents attracted widespread attention, with some commentators questioning whether the new monarch was struggling to contain his temper in public.
Others pointed to the extraordinary pressure he was under, having taken on the throne while mourning his mother and undertaking a demanding schedule of engagements.
The frustration was not entirely new.
A former aide has described Charles as someone who could be fun but was also short-tempered and demanding.