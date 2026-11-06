EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Flunkies Ordered to Stash Umbrellas After He Was Left Fuming Amid Public Drenching

The 77-year-old monarch was visiting the Caribbean as part of his tour of the region when Sunday's heavy downpour left him without an umbrella. His team had apparently failed to pack protection against the tropical weather, despite the visit taking place during the Caribbean hurricane season.

King Charles was left soaked and furious after being caught in torrential rain during Antigua's Independence Day parade – with sources now telling RadarOnline.com the incident prompted an urgent scramble by his staff to ensure the embarrassing scene is "never again" repeated.

The King's frustration visibly grew as the rain continued to fall and aides struggled to find shelter. The situation was eventually rescued by a spectator in the stands, who handed Charles a Tumella – a Dutch-made compact umbrella designed to withstand severe weather.

A source told us: "There was a frantic search for an umbrella as the King got wetter and wetter. He was clearly not impressed that nobody had thought to bring one along."

Another source said: "It was an avoidable situation. The weather was hardly a surprise, and there was a real sense that the team should have been better prepared."

The insider added the incident has prompted an immediate change in arrangements. On Monday morning, a member of the royal staff is said to have been sent to a local hardware store to buy a supply of umbrellas.

An insider said: "They are determined that it will not happen again. There will be umbrellas available wherever the King goes from now on – and no one wants to be on the receiving end of a dressing down from Charles over something like this ever again."