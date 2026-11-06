Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand Strip-Searched and Medically Examined Before Being Thrown Into Solitary Confinement for His First Night Behind Bars
Nov. 6 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Russell Brand got his first terrifying dose of what life will be like in prison during his first night behind bars following his guilty conviction in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old comedian was immediately taken into custody following a jury's verdict on Thursday, November 5, taken straight to one of Britain's worst prisons, HMP Wandsworth, and put into a solitary confinement block.
Rusell Brand Being Held in a Cell in the 'Bowels' of Bleak Prison
The Daily Mail reported that Brand is being held in the Care and Separation Unit (CSU), a notorious isolation unit known as "The Block" or "The Seg," which houses high-risk inmates.
Buried largely underground in the grim "bowels" of the Victorian-era prison built in 1849, the bleak wing has reportedly earned the actor a mocking new nickname among inmates: "Russell from the Block."
The isolation wing is notorious for being one of the most hellish corners of the prison, where the stench reportedly becomes unbearable when an inmate stages a so-called "dirty protest." The revolting act sees prisoners deliberately smear or hurl their own excrement, and sometimes urine, across their cells or even at prison guards.
Russell Brand Underwent Strip Search and Medical Evaluation
Brand was reportedly subjected to a humiliating strip search and medical examination after arriving at Wandsworth, before being ordered into a prison-issued tracksuit and marched off to the dreaded CSU.
The fallen star was also believed to have been subjected to body scans, fingerprinting, and a police-style mugshot before prison officials confiscated his cash and personal possessions. He was allowed to keep only one possession – his Bible.
The outlet reported that the disgraced comic then spent his first night behind bars on a bed inside a cell.
The Contents of Russell Brand's 'First Night Pack' Behind Bars
Brand was also handed a meager "first-night pack" containing essentials, including a toothbrush, toothpaste, cereal, tea, milk and sugar.
It also included some Polo mints, juice sticks and digestive biscuits. The comedian was additionally issued one roll of toilet paper.
His first taste of prison life continued the following morning with a breakfast of cereal or porridge, a piece of fruit, and a cup of tea.
Brand's designer wardrobe was also said to have been swapped for a prison uniform consisting of two pairs of jogging bottoms, T-shirts, sweatshirts and regulation underwear.
Megyn Kelly Called Russell Brand's Accuser the 'Least Credible'
Brand was convicted after a four-week trial at London's Southwark Crown Court, where six women accused the former Hollywood star of r--- and sexual assault between 1999 and 2009.
The My Wonky Book author was found guilty of r--ing one woman and sexually assaulting three others. However, the disgraced comedian escaped conviction on two additional r--- charges and one count of attempted indecent assault after jurors cleared him of those allegations.
Prosecutors painted the Get Him to the Greek star as a "ruthless" and "calculated" sexual predator who allegedly exploited his fame to prey on women, while Brand vehemently denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.
Brand will be sentenced on November 9, when he faces anywhere from 4 to 19 years in prison.
Some journalists have come to his defense, including conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly, who blasted the main accuser's account as "by far the least credible" of the allegations against him.
Kelly questioned the woman's credibility by pointing to her testimony that she had initiated a sexual act with Brand within seconds of meeting him backstage, before accusing him of raping her during a subsequent encounter at his home.