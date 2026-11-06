Disgraced Comedian Russell Brand Strip-Searched and Medically Examined Before Being Thrown Into Solitary Confinement for His First Night Behind Bars

The Daily Mail reported that Brand is being held in the Care and Separation Unit (CSU), a notorious isolation unit known as "The Block" or "The Seg," which houses high-risk inmates.

Buried largely underground in the grim "bowels" of the Victorian-era prison built in 1849, the bleak wing has reportedly earned the actor a mocking new nickname among inmates: "Russell from the Block."

The isolation wing is notorious for being one of the most hellish corners of the prison, where the stench reportedly becomes unbearable when an inmate stages a so-called "dirty protest." The revolting act sees prisoners deliberately smear or hurl their own excrement, and sometimes urine, across their cells or even at prison guards.