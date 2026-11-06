Melania Trump 'Saved 800 People' Amid 'Humanitarian' Efforts in Russia and Ukraine, Advisor Claims

Marc Beckman, a senior adviser to the first lady, made the claim during an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends.

Beckman said that "both Ukraine and Russia leaderships built the program" and that the first lady's team helped facilitate the agreement, which was approved by officials from both governments.

He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cooperated with the effort before repeating that "the first lady saved 800 lives."

The White House announced the agreement Oct. 23 after Melania Trump learned about conditions in Oleshky during an event held alongside September's U.N. General Assembly, leading her and Beckman to approach representatives of both governments about evacuations and aid deliveries.