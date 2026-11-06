Melania Trump 'Saved 800 People' Amid 'Humanitarian' Efforts in Russia and Ukraine, Advisor Claims
Nov. 6 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
A senior adviser to First Lady Melania Trump claimed that she "saved 800 lives" through her involvement in humanitarian intervention efforts between Russia and Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
That figure refers to an operation that evacuated nearly 800 people from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky.
Adviser Credits First Lady
Marc Beckman, a senior adviser to the first lady, made the claim during an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends.
Beckman said that "both Ukraine and Russia leaderships built the program" and that the first lady's team helped facilitate the agreement, which was approved by officials from both governments.
He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cooperated with the effort before repeating that "the first lady saved 800 lives."
The White House announced the agreement Oct. 23 after Melania Trump learned about conditions in Oleshky during an event held alongside September's U.N. General Assembly, leading her and Beckman to approach representatives of both governments about evacuations and aid deliveries.
Six-Day Ceasefire
The limited ceasefire lasted from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, giving humanitarian teams access to Oleshky and nearby areas where damaged infrastructure, mines and shortages of food and medicine had made life increasingly difficult for civilians.
An estimated 2,000 people remained in the city before the operation, and residents were given the option to travel to Russian or Ukrainian-controlled territory or remain with additional supplies. Some evacuees who chose Ukraine traveled through Russian-controlled Crimea and Russia before crossing through Belarus.
Pope Leo XIV also participated in efforts surrounding the agreement, while Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said both sides had "upheld the obligations they undertook throughout the duration of this period."
Officials Recognize Humanitarian Effort
The first lady hosted Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian officials, including lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia and Lubinets, at the White House on Thursday, where representatives from both countries publicly thanked her for helping arrange the temporary truce.
Dmitriev praised her "distinguished humanitarian role," while Arakhamia called her work an "amazing job" and encouraged her to continue pursuing humanitarian cooperation.
Melania said she was "involved in every stage of the planning," including reviewing evacuation routes and medical access, and told the delegations, "We have chosen humanity over war."
Zelenskyy awarded her Ukraine's Order of Princess Olga, first class, in recognition of her humanitarian support and work involving Ukrainian children separated from their families by the war.
Fighting Continues
The ceasefire expired Sunday without an extension, and fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.
President Donald Trump met separately on Thursday with Dmitriev. Still, he did not meet the visiting Ukrainian officials, while U.S. representatives held discussions with Ukraine and European partners in Brussels ahead of planned Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11.