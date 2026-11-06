'We Have Only Just Begun to Fight': Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Defies Impeachment Threat as Prez Stands by Him
Nov. 6 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has vowed to fight efforts to remove him from office, dismissing impeachment proceedings as "political theater" after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.
In a five-minute video posted to social media Thursday, November 5, Hegseth attacked the lawmakers behind the impeachment effort, calling it a "sham" driven by a "disgruntled, defeated congressman" and his Democratic allies.
"Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me," he declared, insisting that he would not back down. He ended the message with an equally defiant promise: "We have only just begun to fight."
The defense secretary's remarks come as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie prepares to force another House vote on impeachment, while Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.
Massie Plans to Force Impeachment Vote Against Hegseth
Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger earlier this year, intends to bring the impeachment resolution back before the House when lawmakers return next week.
The congressman initially introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September. He accused the defense secretary of violating the War Powers Resolution by continuing military operations against Iran without congressional authorization.
Massie's allegations also included claims involving military strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and retaliation against critics of the administration.
According to CNN, Massie plans to push for a vote during the House's lame-duck session, potentially allowing lawmakers to consider the measure before the next Congress takes office.
The timing is significant. Republicans will still control the House during the lame-duck session, despite Democrats winning control of both chambers in the November 3 elections.
Trump Continues to Support Pete Hegseth
President Donald Trump has publicly defended his defense secretary despite growing questions about his future at the Pentagon.
On Wednesday, November 4, Trump dismissed suggestions that he was considering replacing Hegseth, telling reporters that the defense chief was doing a "very good job." The president reiterated his support Thursday, praising Hegseth's performance as "fantastic."
However, reports have suggested that the defense secretary's position could face further scrutiny as Republicans assess the reasons behind their election losses.
Hegseth's relationship with lawmakers could also become increasingly important as the administration seeks congressional approval for its military spending plans.
Iran War Fuels Political Divisions Within GOP
The impeachment effort comes amid growing disagreement over the administration's handling of the Iran conflict, which has become a major political issue following the midterms.
Vice President JD Vance openly blamed the war for the Republicans' election defeat in a November 4 social media post.
"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote, arguing that voters who supported Trump and him in 2024 had switched their support to Democrats over the conflict, rising living costs and other policy concerns.
Trump also acknowledged that the war contributed to the election results, although he continued to defend the decision to launch the military campaign.
Hegseth, meanwhile, has remained firmly behind the president's strategy, describing the conflict as a "courageous and historic effort" to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
He also used his latest video to urge lawmakers to support a reconciliation bill worth at least $350 billion for the military. The administration has separately pushed for a $1.5 trillion defense spending package, adding to the pressure on Hegseth to maintain congressional support.
Even if Massie's impeachment effort succeeds in the House, Hegseth would not automatically lose his position. The Senate would have to conduct a trial, and conviction would require a two-thirds majority.