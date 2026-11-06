'We Have Only Just Begun to Fight': Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Defies Impeachment Threat as Prez Stands by Him

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has vowed to fight efforts to remove him from office, dismissing impeachment proceedings as "political theater" after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.

In a five-minute video posted to social media Thursday, November 5, Hegseth attacked the lawmakers behind the impeachment effort, calling it a "sham" driven by a "disgruntled, defeated congressman" and his Democratic allies.

"Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me," he declared, insisting that he would not back down. He ended the message with an equally defiant promise: "We have only just begun to fight."

The defense secretary's remarks come as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie prepares to force another House vote on impeachment, while Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.