Trump's White House Hit by First High-Profile Resignation After Midterm Election Defeat — as Administration Braces for Major Staff Exodus

“Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months," U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier this week. "She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.”

Dhillon served about 18 to 19 months after taking the post in April 2025 and is expected to return to her California-based Dhillon Law Group.

In a recent interview, she told Fox News she resigned voluntarily three weeks before the midterms and delayed the announcement at the request of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

However, she clarified that she was not asked to resign.

The New York Times reported that her departure also followed internal conflicts with DOJ leadership and White House annoyance over a 60 Minutes appearance in which she downplayed the prevalence of undocumented immigrants voting.