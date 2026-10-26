Sunny Hostin Jokes Bill Maher Must Stop Criticizing Trump If He Wants a Compliment on His Backside
Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin has warned Bill Maher to stop criticizing Donald Trump if he wants the president on his side again, RadarOnline.com can report.
On an episode of The View on Monday, October 26, the TV personality discussed some of the comedian's latest comments about Trump.
Sunny Hostin Warns Bill Maher
Hostin advised Maher to start being a bit more careful if he ever wants to receive the kind of controversial praise he's been doling out lately.
"I mean, if Maher keeps this up, he’s never going to get a compliment about his a-- from Trump," Hostin said with a laugh.
The joke was a reference to Trump praising the rear ends of both Nicki Minaj and Sen. Jon Husted in recent weeks.
In response, Ana Navarro made her disappointment apparent.
Ana Navarro Slams Trump
"I cannot believe that Trump’s closing message on an election that is so close in so many places is about a--es," she explained. "Is about that how much money his buddies in the oil industry are making while people are paying much more on the in the pump. I can't believe that it's about the Muslim Brotherhood.”
“For me, Donald Trump is a lost cause, and he just proved it," Navarro added.
"What he expects from having people over to the White House for a four-hour boozy dinner is that they're going to leave there and use their giant platforms to kiss his a--. When that doesn't happen, he doesn't like it."
Bill Maher Discusses White House Visit
Hostin's remarks came shortly after Maher discussed his visit to the White House on Real Time. He detailed conversations about ICE shootings, the Supreme Court, Pete Hegseth, and more.
This earned a fiery response from Trump, who went on to label Maher a "loser" in a lengthy Truth Social post.
Donald Trump Goes Off On Bill Maher
"There were so many other falsehoods Bill spewed, but I won't waste time in FACT CHECKING him," the 80-year-old wrote in part. "He isn't worth it."
"Bill: Don't call anymore," Trump concluded. "It’s useless, and tell Chuck LaBella not to call so much, and say how much you love 'TRUMP,' and want to get together, because you're a hopeless guy, who is just trying to cater to your small group of 'fans.'"