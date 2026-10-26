Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin Jokes Bill Maher Must Stop Criticizing Trump If He Wants a Compliment on His Backside

Split image of Sunny Hostin, Donald Trump, and Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin issued a warning to Bill Maher about Donald Trump after the president raged about the HBO host.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sunny Hostin has warned Bill Maher to stop criticizing Donald Trump if he wants the president on his side again, RadarOnline.com can report.

On an episode of The View on Monday, October 26, the TV personality discussed some of the comedian's latest comments about Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Warns Bill Maher

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sunny Hostin recently issued a warning to Bill Maher.
Source: MEGA

Hostin issued a warning to Maher.

Hostin advised Maher to start being a bit more careful if he ever wants to receive the kind of controversial praise he's been doling out lately.

"I mean, if Maher keeps this up, he’s never going to get a compliment about his a-- from Trump," Hostin said with a laugh.

The joke was a reference to Trump praising the rear ends of both Nicki Minaj and Sen. Jon Husted in recent weeks.

In response, Ana Navarro made her disappointment apparent.

Article continues below advertisement

Ana Navarro Slams Trump

Image of According to Ana Navarro, Trump is a 'lost cause.'
Source: MEGA

According to Navarro, Trump is a 'lost cause.'

"I cannot believe that Trump’s closing message on an election that is so close in so many places is about a--es," she explained. "Is about that how much money his buddies in the oil industry are making while people are paying much more on the in the pump. I can't believe that it's about the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“For me, Donald Trump is a lost cause, and he just proved it," Navarro added.

"What he expects from having people over to the White House for a four-hour boozy dinner is that they're going to leave there and use their giant platforms to kiss his a--. When that doesn't happen, he doesn't like it."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Discusses White House Visit

Image of Bill Maher recently discussed his latest visit to the White House on 'Real Time.'
Source: MEGA

Maher recently discussed his latest visit to the White House on 'Real Time.'

Hostin's remarks came shortly after Maher discussed his visit to the White House on Real Time. He detailed conversations about ICE shootings, the Supreme Court, Pete Hegseth, and more.

This earned a fiery response from Trump, who went on to label Maher a "loser" in a lengthy Truth Social post.

READ MORE ON NEWS
A photo of Todd Blanche alongside a photo of Donald Trump

Trump's AG Todd Blanche Accused of Possible 'Criminal Obstruction' to Protect Prez From Epstein Scandal — as Democrats Demand Special Counsel Investigation

Susan Smith is coming up for parole following the murder of her two young children.

Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith Faces Parole Hearing 32 Years After Drowning Her 2 Young Sons in Lake

Donald Trump Goes Off On Bill Maher

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Donald Trump recently called Bill Maher a 'loser' in a Truth Social post.
Source: MEGA

Trump calledl Maher a 'loser' in a Truth Social post.

"There were so many other falsehoods Bill spewed, but I won't waste time in FACT CHECKING him," the 80-year-old wrote in part. "He isn't worth it."

"Bill: Don't call anymore," Trump concluded. "It’s useless, and tell Chuck LaBella not to call so much, and say how much you love 'TRUMP,' and want to get together, because you're a hopeless guy, who is just trying to cater to your small group of 'fans.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.