Sunny Hostin Jokes Bill Maher Must Stop Criticizing Trump If He Wants a Compliment on His Backside

"I cannot believe that Trump’s closing message on an election that is so close in so many places is about a--es," she explained. "Is about that how much money his buddies in the oil industry are making while people are paying much more on the in the pump. I can't believe that it's about the Muslim Brotherhood.”

“For me, Donald Trump is a lost cause, and he just proved it," Navarro added.

"What he expects from having people over to the White House for a four-hour boozy dinner is that they're going to leave there and use their giant platforms to kiss his a--. When that doesn't happen, he doesn't like it."