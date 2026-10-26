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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Slams 'Total Loser' Bill Maher in Scathing 1,318-Word Truth Social Post — Days After Welcoming Comedian to White House Dinner

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump unleashed a furious Truth Social tirade at Bill Maher on Sunday night.

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Oct. 26 2026, Updated 9:19 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump blasted Bill Maher in a scathing 1,318-word rant on Truth Social, days after inviting the comedian to a White House dinner.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, dubbed Maher a "total loser" in the tirade, prompted by former press secretary Karoline Leavitt's appearance on his show on Friday night,

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'Complete And Total Loser'

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump laid into Maher during epic rant.

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Trump wrote: "Let’s talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher.

"He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement — But that’s all gone. It's not 'HOT' anymore!"

Trump then turned his attention to producer Chuck LaBella, who's worked with Maher for years across multiple productions, noting that LaBella was a "gofer" on Trump’s reality competition show The Apprentice, and also a friend of Trump's at the time.

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Trump Claims Maher Wanted Him On Show

picture of bill maher
Source: MEGA

Maher would regularly ask If Trump would appear on his show, says the president.

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"(B)ecause of the success of that show, Number One and Top Rated on many weeks, with the Finale (sic) being among the Top Shows of the Year, he was automatically and quickly brought up through the Ranks of NBC, along with everyone else associated with that Historic 'Happening,'" Trump wrote.

"The Success of the Apprentice was so great that everyone partook — It built many careers, and that is a wonderful thing.

"Some people say it even built my career, because I became President (I would have won without it!).

"In any event, over the last few years, LaBella would call me nonstop to say, 'Hello'’ be very nice, and tell me how much Bill Maher 'loves' and respects me, and would constantly ask of me, even before I was President, for any form of meeting with Maher and, would I do his show?

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Upset Over Jokes At His Expense

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was reportedly unhappy about jibes on Maher's show.

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"When I became President, I agreed to meet, after the first one, and the last one, but never agreed to do his show, which he wants me to do, DESPARATELY (sic) — It won't happen! When I have watched the show, which isn’t often, it always ends with dishonesty, about me at least, but, who cares?"

Trump was reportedly upset with Maher, 70, over some jokes made on Friday’s instalment of Real Time, featuring Leavitt.

In his monologue, Maher mocked the president’s approval ratings and recent comments about men’s physiques, while referring to his own recent visit to the White House.

He said: "It’s just a little odd that Trump keeps gushing about men’s bodies, and how handsome they are, and their jawlines, and their asses, their physiques.

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picture of bill maher
Source: MEGA

Maher joked about Trump appreciating men's bodies.

"I'm a little hurt. I was there for dinner for four hours last week, and not a peep. Nothing."

He added: "Trump has the lowest approval rating of any midterm candidate ever. Only 1 percent of the Republicans are mentioning him in their ads."

In his post, Trump cited several polls claiming he is the most popular Republican of all time, beating out both Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump and Maher had dinner at the White House earlier this month with Stephen A. Smith and Kid Rock.

Afterwards, Trump told reporters: "It was a great dinner. It was a very informative dinner, Smart people. Stephen A. is great. Bill Maher — I will tell you what. He likes me a lot more than people understand, and I actually like him. It was a good dinner."

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