Donald Trump Slams 'Total Loser' Bill Maher in Scathing 1,318-Word Truth Social Post — Days After Welcoming Comedian to White House Dinner

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, dubbed Maher a "total loser" in the tirade, prompted by former press secretary Karoline Leavitt's appearance on his show on Friday night,

Trump then turned his attention to producer Chuck LaBella, who's worked with Maher for years across multiple productions, noting that LaBella was a "gofer" on Trump’s reality competition show The Apprentice, and also a friend of Trump's at the time.

"He’s got a Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO, which was once, long ago, a Network of Quality and Excitement — But that’s all gone. It's not 'HOT' anymore!"

Maher would regularly ask If Trump would appear on his show, says the president.

"(B)ecause of the success of that show, Number One and Top Rated on many weeks, with the Finale (sic) being among the Top Shows of the Year, he was automatically and quickly brought up through the Ranks of NBC, along with everyone else associated with that Historic 'Happening,'" Trump wrote.

"The Success of the Apprentice was so great that everyone partook — It built many careers, and that is a wonderful thing.

"Some people say it even built my career, because I became President (I would have won without it!).

"In any event, over the last few years, LaBella would call me nonstop to say, 'Hello'’ be very nice, and tell me how much Bill Maher 'loves' and respects me, and would constantly ask of me, even before I was President, for any form of meeting with Maher and, would I do his show?