EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton and Bill Face Fresh Marriage Crisis Claims
Nov. 6 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Bill and Hillary Clinton's marriage could be on the verge of collapse – again, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, after word that former White House intern and Bill's secret paramour Monica Lewinsky is reportedly shopping a tell-all memoir.
The book could potentially spill some shocking new revelations about Lewinsky's scandalous affair with the former president that nearly destroyed his political career, not to mention his marriage, in 1998.
Monica Lewinsky Prepares to Tell All
Any Lewinsky tome could not avoid the controversy with the president, which the now-53-year-old can finally reflect on.
"A lot of my progress during my dark decade really came about from integration and being able to integrate, like, 'OK, I couldn’t leave Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern, in the past,'" she recently revealed on a podcast. "Like, I had to find a way to not be ashamed and bring her with me, all the things."
The anti-bullying advocate was just a doe-eyed 22-year-old when she had an affair with the former prez beginning in 1995, changing both of their lives.
"And so, you can’t integrate until you’ve accepted," she explained.
Bill and Hillary Clinton vs. Monica Lewinsky
But Lewinsky remains tight-lipped about the book, which will reportedly revisit her steamy affair with Bill, as well as his other flings, and chronicle her anti-bullying crusade after she herself became the target of a ferocious campaign to discredit her reputation by the Clinton White House.
"Bill and Hillary Clinton were perfectly willing to completely destroy Monica Lewinsky, and they and their demonic minions were going to call her a nut, a sl-t and a stalker, and the only thing that forestalled that was Bill’s DNA on a blue dress," said Robert Morrow, co-author of The Clintons' War on Women. "They were going to gut her."
Longtime political adviser Dick Morris revealed earlier this year that the former commander-in-chief secretly considered divorcing Hillary in the wake of the Lewinsky scandal — and even authorized confidential polling to gauge how a split might affect his political career.
Monica Lewinsky's Greatest Revenge
Insiders believe Lewinsky's bombshell book could be her ultimate revenge against the ailing 80-year-old former president, who tried to salvage his scandal-scarred reputation in his own 2024 tell-all, Citizen, by offering what critics considered a halfhearted account of his steamy 18-month affair with the former intern.
"I had apologized to (Lewinsky) and everybody else I wronged," Bill said at the time while promoting the book.
Bill and Hillary Clinton's Marriage Rocked by Epstein Scandal
Bill and Hillary's marriage has already been tested this year, after sources spilled that their 51-year union was teetering on the brink of a $120million divorce after the former secretary of state was blindsided by photos released by the U.S. Justice Department showing her husband in a pool with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman.
Bill has denied any wrongdoing involving Epstein, who was found hanged in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-x trafficking charges.
Meanwhile, Hillary, 78, was reportedly compiling a secret divorce dossier containing decades-old information about people linked to her hubby, gathered through a private investigation.
The files, sources say, could lead to a huge payoff for Hillary in any inevitable divorce.