EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton and Bill Face Fresh Marriage Crisis Claims

Any Lewinsky tome could not avoid the controversy with the president, which the now-53-year-old can finally reflect on.

"A lot of my progress during my dark decade really came about from integration and being able to integrate, like, 'OK, I couldn’t leave Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern, in the past,'" she recently revealed on a podcast. "Like, I had to find a way to not be ashamed and bring her with me, all the things."

The anti-bullying advocate was just a doe-eyed 22-year-old when she had an affair with the former prez beginning in 1995, changing both of their lives.

"And so, you can’t integrate until you’ve accepted," she explained.