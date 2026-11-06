Marco Rubio Sidesteps Questions on Potential 2028 Presidential Run — as He Denies Reports He's Quitting Trump Admin Role
Nov. 6 2026, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET
Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied reports that he plans to leave President Donald Trump's administration, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While addressing the rumors on Thursday, November 5, Rubio declined to address speculation about a possible 2028 presidential campaign
Rubio Dismisses Reports
Rubio rejected claims that he was preparing to resign, insisting that serving Trump through the remainder of his presidency has "always been my plan."
"I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you," Rubio told the The New York Times,
Rubio currently serves as both Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, overseeing major aspects of the administration's foreign policy and national security operations.
The former Florida senator also declined to discuss whether he might seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, saying, "I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore."
Rubio Potentially Considering Presidential Bid
The comments followed reports suggesting that Rubio was considering leaving the administration as Republicans assessed their losses in Tuesday's elections.
One report cited people familiar with internal discussions who said Rubio and his advisers were evaluating his political future, although no resignation decision had been made and no departure timeline had been established.
It also claimed Rubio had discussed stepping down with White House officials who encouraged him to remain in his positions.
Another report separately cited sources in Washington and the British government who expected Rubio to resign ahead of a potential presidential campaign, with one insider suggesting he needed to distance himself from Trump's handling of the war in Iran.
State Department Rejects Claims
The State Department strongly disputed the reporting, with Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson describing the allegations as "complete and total fake news" based on anonymous sources.
"The Secretary has not discussed leaving his role," Johnson said, maintaining that Rubio would continue serving in the administration.
State Department official Edgar Vasquez also rejected the rumors, saying Rubio remained focused on implementing the president's agenda.
Rubio or Vance?
Rubio previously sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, competing against Trump before withdrawing from the race following his defeat in Florida's primary.
Despite their earlier rivalry, Trump selected Rubio to lead the State Department after winning the 2024 election, and later appointed him as National Security adviser.
Rubio has previously expressed support for Vice President J.D. Vance as a potential Republican presidential candidate, and has also described Vance as one of his closest political friends.