Marco Rubio Sidesteps Questions on Potential 2028 Presidential Run — as He Denies Reports He's Quitting Trump Admin Role

Rubio rejected claims that he was preparing to resign, insisting that serving Trump through the remainder of his presidency has "always been my plan."

"I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you," Rubio told the The New York Times,

Rubio currently serves as both Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, overseeing major aspects of the administration's foreign policy and national security operations.

The former Florida senator also declined to discuss whether he might seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, saying, "I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore."