Joy Behar Stuns 'The View' Co-hosts After Revealing Surprising Date She Puts Up Her Christmas Tree
Nov. 6 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Joy Behar is very specific when it comes to her holiday decorations, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During a recent episode of The View, the 70-year-old and her co-hosts discussed what they believe to be the proper timeframe for putting up a Christmas tree. According to her, she does it on Christmas Eve every year, thanks to her mother.
Joy Behar Puts Her Christmas Tree Up on Christmas Eve
“Well, I’m my mother’s girl. So Christmas Eve is when the tree would go up,” she admitted.
“Really?!” Sunny Hostin asked, making her shock apparent.
“Is that an Italian thing?” Alyssa Farah Griffin wondered.
Behar went on to explain that this is simply how her mom did it, and that she decided to carry on the tradition.
“It’s my mother,” she said. “And then after midnight, she would take the little Jesus and put him in the thing.”
Joy Behar Shocks Her Co-Hosts on 'The View' With Christmas Plans
Sara Haines couldn't believe what she was hearing and promptly asked her co-host when she takes her tree down for the year.
Behar shared that she takes it down on New Year's Eve, just a few days after putting it up.
“So it’s up for, like, five days?!” Griffin asked.
Haines was also taken aback by this information. “So, it’s up for one whoppin’ week?!” she demanded.
Joy Behar Brushes Off Co-Hosts' Questions
Behar told her co-hosts that she'd had enough of their questions, but her fellow panelists still had several things they were curious about concerning her surprising tradition.
“How little of a tree are you putting up?” Hostin wondered.
“Is it like Charlie Brown (size)?” Haines asked, referring to the '60s animated Christmas special featuring a tiny, drooping tree with one ornament.
But Behar shut them down, joking, “What are you, writing a book?”
Joy Behar Jokes About Midterm Election and Christmas Decor
Hostin previously said she prefers having a real tree, so she personally waits until after Thanksgiving to put it up.
In response, Behar shared that she also usually buys a real tree, but this year, she might consider taking a different approach, given the midterm election results.
"I feel like I should have a blue tree," she joked. "With some red balls."
This was a reference to the blue tsunami in the 2026 midterms.
“Ohhh, I like that,” Hostin said of the idea.
“I see what you did there,” Griffin added.