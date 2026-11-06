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Home > News > Joy Behar

Joy Behar Stuns 'The View' Co-hosts After Revealing Surprising Date She Puts Up Her Christmas Tree

Photo of Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar revealed when she puts up her Christmas tree each year.

Nov. 6 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar is very specific when it comes to her holiday decorations, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During a recent episode of The View, the 70-year-old and her co-hosts discussed what they believe to be the proper timeframe for putting up a Christmas tree. According to her, she does it on Christmas Eve every year, thanks to her mother.

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Joy Behar Puts Her Christmas Tree Up on Christmas Eve

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According to Joy Behar, she puts up her tree on Christmas Eve every year.
Source: MEGA

According to Joy Behar, she puts up her tree on Christmas Eve every year.

“Well, I’m my mother’s girl. So Christmas Eve is when the tree would go up,” she admitted.

“Really?!” Sunny Hostin asked, making her shock apparent.

“Is that an Italian thing?” Alyssa Farah Griffin wondered.

Behar went on to explain that this is simply how her mom did it, and that she decided to carry on the tradition.

“It’s my mother,” she said. “And then after midnight, she would take the little Jesus and put him in the thing.”

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Joy Behar Shocks Her Co-Hosts on 'The View' With Christmas Plans

Image of Joy Behar's co-hosts couldn't believe she only keeps up her Christmas tree for a few days.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar's co-hosts couldn't believe she only keeps up her Christmas tree for a few days.

Sara Haines couldn't believe what she was hearing and promptly asked her co-host when she takes her tree down for the year.

Behar shared that she takes it down on New Year's Eve, just a few days after putting it up.

“So it’s up for, like, five days?!” Griffin asked.

Haines was also taken aback by this information. “So, it’s up for one whoppin’ week?!” she demanded.

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Joy Behar Brushes Off Co-Hosts' Questions

Image of Joy Behar told her co-hosts she'd had enough of their questions about her strict holiday decor schedule.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar told her co-hosts she'd had enough of their questions about her strict holiday decor schedule.

Behar told her co-hosts that she'd had enough of their questions, but her fellow panelists still had several things they were curious about concerning her surprising tradition.

“How little of a tree are you putting up?” Hostin wondered.

“Is it like Charlie Brown (size)?” Haines asked, referring to the '60s animated Christmas special featuring a tiny, drooping tree with one ornament.

But Behar shut them down, joking, “What are you, writing a book?”

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Joy Behar Jokes About Midterm Election and Christmas Decor

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Joy Behar joked she'll have a blue tree with red ornaments to celebrate midterm election results.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar joked she'll have a blue tree with red ornaments to celebrate midterm election results.

Hostin previously said she prefers having a real tree, so she personally waits until after Thanksgiving to put it up.

In response, Behar shared that she also usually buys a real tree, but this year, she might consider taking a different approach, given the midterm election results.

"I feel like I should have a blue tree," she joked. "With some red balls."

This was a reference to the blue tsunami in the 2026 midterms.

“Ohhh, I like that,” Hostin said of the idea.

“I see what you did there,” Griffin added.

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