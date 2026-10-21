EXCLUSIVE: Joy Behar's Latest Mishap 'Fuels Fears Over Her TV Future'

But insiders said the accident has reignited a much bigger conversation.

Behind the scenes, there has been discussion of a panel shake-up with producers looking to make the show less shrill and more inviting to a broader audience.

Behar recently was forced to address viewer concerns that she seemed drunk on the air. She explained she receives multiple injections for acupuncture, Botox and Ozempic, and cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin blabbed that the 83-year-old occasionally had to be "escorted" to her seat on the set.

Behar tried to laugh it off, joking, "I don't know what it is... I'm like full of needles, more than a drug addict."

But sources said viewers weren't laughing and urged her to radically overhaul her lifestyle before something terrible happens.