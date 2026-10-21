EXCLUSIVE: Joy Behar's Latest Mishap 'Fuels Fears Over Her TV Future'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Joy Behar's backstage accident at The View may be just what the doctor ordered for producers looking to dump the aging and controversial star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Behar dislocated her shoulder after "catching a heel" backstage, forcing her to miss the Oct. 1 live show. Her rep said the shoulder is back in place and she had hoped to return within a week.
'The View' Panel Shake-Up Rumors Intensify
But insiders said the accident has reignited a much bigger conversation.
Behind the scenes, there has been discussion of a panel shake-up with producers looking to make the show less shrill and more inviting to a broader audience.
Behar recently was forced to address viewer concerns that she seemed drunk on the air. She explained she receives multiple injections for acupuncture, Botox and Ozempic, and cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin blabbed that the 83-year-old occasionally had to be "escorted" to her seat on the set.
Behar tried to laugh it off, joking, "I don't know what it is... I'm like full of needles, more than a drug addict."
But sources said viewers weren't laughing and urged her to radically overhaul her lifestyle before something terrible happens.
Insiders Raise Concerns Over Joy Behar's Health
"Unexplained dizzy spells at her age can be a sign of something very serious and they want her to stop shrugging them off," an insider shared.
Though a rep for Behar vehemently denies our report, sources said producers are concerned she's become an accident waiting to happen, with staffers claiming they find it increasingly difficult to watch out for her behind the scenes.
"People have been acting like her guide dogs for too long," an insider said. "Someone is always making sure Joy gets where she needs to be, watching the floor and helping her navigate backstage."
Joy Behar's On-Air Blunders Fuel Exit Rumors
Along with Behar's enormous salary (an estimated $7million a year), her many on-air gaffes (including misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, leading to an on-air apology) and clashes with cohosts (recently revealing Sara Haines' private confession of a lesbian affair on-air and in front of her parents) have reportedly led to execs looking for a way to ease her out.
And while her safety remains the producers' primary concern, this latest mishap may provide them with the excuse they need to move on.
Behar has earned her place in television history.
She has been part of The View since its first season in 1997 and remains its longest-serving co-host.
But the insider noted of the producers: "Their responsibility is not to keep her on the air – it's to the show and the audience."