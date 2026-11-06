EXCLUSIVE: Pam Bondi's Testimony Back in Spotlight as Watchdogs Demand Tax Probe Into Tom Homan's Alleged $50,000 FBI Cash Sting

Bondi's previous testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee has now resurfaced in the latest complaint.

During an October 7, 2025, oversight hearing, Bondi declined to confirm whether Homan received the alleged payment, whether it was reported as taxable income, or what happened to the money.

Instead, she testified that investigators had found "no credible evidence of any wrongdoing."

The watchdog organizations highlighted those unanswered questions while requesting a fresh examination of Homan's financial records.

The letter does not accuse Bondi of participating in the alleged transaction or request an investigation into her conduct.