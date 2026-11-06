EXCLUSIVE: Pam Bondi's Testimony Back in Spotlight as Watchdogs Demand Tax Probe Into Tom Homan's Alleged $50,000 FBI Cash Sting
Nov. 6 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi is back in the spotlight as government watchdog groups demand a new tax investigation into Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, over an alleged $50,000 cash payment from undercover FBI agents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a November 6 letter obtained by Radar, three government accountability organizations are urging Virginia tax authorities to investigate whether Homan properly reported the alleged payment, reportedly delivered inside a CAVA takeout bag during a September 2024 FBI sting operation.
$50,000 Cash Sting Sparks Fresh Investigation Demands
The 12-page letter, submitted by Common Cause, Democracy Defenders Fund, and Public Integrity Project, calls on Virginia Tax Commissioner Kristin Collins to examine Homan's 2024 and 2025 individual tax returns and financial records belonging to his consulting company, Homeland Strategic Consulting LLC.
The organizations cite previous reports alleging undercover FBI agents posed as business executives seeking lucrative federal contracts.
During a September 20, 2024, meeting in Texas, Homan reportedly accepted $50,000 in cash while discussing assistance with securing government contracts once he returned to public office.
Investigators reportedly recorded the exchange using hidden cameras.
Although the Justice Department subsequently closed its investigation without filing criminal charges, watchdog groups argue the payment raises separate questions about potential tax obligations.
Pam Bondi's Senate Testimony Resurfaces
Bondi's previous testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee has now resurfaced in the latest complaint.
During an October 7, 2025, oversight hearing, Bondi declined to confirm whether Homan received the alleged payment, whether it was reported as taxable income, or what happened to the money.
Instead, she testified that investigators had found "no credible evidence of any wrongdoing."
The watchdog organizations highlighted those unanswered questions while requesting a fresh examination of Homan's financial records.
The letter does not accuse Bondi of participating in the alleged transaction or request an investigation into her conduct.
Homan's Financial Disclosures Face Scrutiny
The organizations also pointed to discrepancies they believe warrant further examination.
Homan's February 2025 federal financial disclosure reportedly identified $360,000 in salary from his Virginia-based consulting business but did not separately list the alleged $50,000 payment.
His August 2026 disclosure subsequently reported $100,000 in business income received during 2025 for services performed in 2024.
The groups argue that income from the alleged cash transaction could have been taxable under Virginia law, depending on the circumstances surrounding its receipt.
They also want investigators to determine whether a federal Form 8300 was filed, which generally documents qualifying business cash transactions exceeding $10,000.
Watchdogs Demand Answers From Virginia Officials
The organizations are requesting Virginia officials obtain relevant IRS records, examine the consulting company's books, and determine whether additional taxes, interest, or penalties are warranted.
They also seek referrals to other enforcement authorities if investigators uncover potential violations.
Homan has previously denied accepting the alleged $50,000 payment, while federal prosecutors closed the original investigation without charges.
No Virginia tax investigation has been publicly confirmed in the letter.
The watchdog groups are requesting written acknowledgment of their referral within 30 days, potentially opening another chapter in the controversy surrounding Trump's immigration enforcement chief.