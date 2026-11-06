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Home > News > Russell Brand

'Still a Danger to Women': Detective Who Led Russell Brand Investigation Issues Chilling Warning After Conviction

Russell Brand Faces Additional Rape Investigations After Conviction
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand was acquitted of two other r--- charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Nov. 6 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

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Russell Brand is under investigation over allegations made by two more women, police confirmed one day after a jury convicted the actor and comedian of one count of r--- and three counts of sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, said he believes Brand remains a danger to women, citing his public profile, millions of social media followers and position of power and trust.

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Jury Acquits Brand On Three Charges

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Image Of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Police are investigating additional allegations made by two women.

When asked by reporters whether he believed that Brand still posed a risk to the public, Furphy replied, “Yes, I do.”

He described Brand as a “predator” whose behavior escalated as his fame and wealth grew, allegedly making him less likely to think he would be challenged or held accountable.

The jury of eight men and four women at Southwark Crown Court acquitted Brand of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. The verdict followed a three-week trial.

Brand, 51, has denied the allegations. During police interviews, he provided prepared statements saying he did not recognize the complainants or recall the alleged incidents. He said any sexual activity, if it occurred, was consensual, then declined to answer officers’ questions.

Brand was denied bail after the verdict and is being held in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. He faces a significant prison sentence.

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Two More Allegations Under Investigation

Image Of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

One complaint alleges Brand began grooming a woman when she was 16.

The Metropolitan Police said investigations continue into two additional r--- allegations made by two other women. Files connected to the cases have been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which reviews evidence and decides whether charges should be brought.

One of the outstanding complaints involves a woman who alleges Brand began grooming her when she was 16.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley confirmed the investigations in an interview with BBC Breakfast and said he would not be surprised if more women came forward. Furphy said he hoped the guilty verdicts would give other women “courage” and “confidence” to report abuse.

Both officers urged anyone with information to contact police.

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Police Built Case Without Forensic Evidence

Image Of Russell Brand
Source: @ MEGA

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said he believes Brand still poses a danger to women.

The investigation, known as Operation Actinolite, began after allegations about Brand’s behavior were reported in September 2023. More than 340 witness statements were taken, including from former employers, colleagues and associates, police said.

The allegations tried in court dated back years. Furphy said the age of the reports meant investigators had no CCTV footage or forensic evidence to rely on. Instead, officers examined where complainants were at the time, whom they spoke to afterward and what other material could support their accounts.

Police interviewed Brand four times between 2023 and 2025. Charges were brought in April 2025, with additional charges following that in July. The trial began Oct. 14, 2026.

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Detective Describes Contrast in Brand's Behavior

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Image Of Russell Brand
Source: @ MEGA

Investigators gathered more than 340 witness statements during Operation Actinolite.

Furphy said Brand was initially quiet and cautious in police interviews but became more emboldened as questioning continued. He also described a contrast between Brand’s charismatic public persona and what he called a “very withdrawn character” behind closed doors and in court.

Several witnesses testified during the trial, including a former personal assistant who described Brand’s “insane sexual appetite.” The complainants gave evidence from behind a screen. Some cried while recounting their experiences.

Furphy praised the women for taking part in what he called a “deeply uncomfortable” process.

“Our focus has always been on them, not Russell Brand,” he said.

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