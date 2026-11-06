'Still a Danger to Women': Detective Who Led Russell Brand Investigation Issues Chilling Warning After Conviction

When asked by reporters whether he believed that Brand still posed a risk to the public, Furphy replied, “Yes, I do.”

He described Brand as a “predator” whose behavior escalated as his fame and wealth grew, allegedly making him less likely to think he would be challenged or held accountable.

The jury of eight men and four women at Southwark Crown Court acquitted Brand of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. The verdict followed a three-week trial.

Brand, 51, has denied the allegations. During police interviews, he provided prepared statements saying he did not recognize the complainants or recall the alleged incidents. He said any sexual activity, if it occurred, was consensual, then declined to answer officers’ questions.

Brand was denied bail after the verdict and is being held in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. He faces a significant prison sentence.