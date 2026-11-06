Left-Wing Podcasters Slammed for Laughing at Post About 'Digging Up' Charlie Kirk and Assassinating Him Again: 'These People Are Sick’
Nov. 6 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
Left-wing podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan are under fire for laughing over the prospect of "digging up" Charlie Kirk's buried body just so he could be assassinated again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial joke was made on their Thursday, November 5, I've Had It podcast, titled "Drinking MAGA Tears," where the women said "woke is so back" following the Democrat blue tsunami wins in the midterm elections earlier in the week.
'We're Digging Up Charlie Kirk's Body and Doing It Again'
The women were enthusiastically reading anti-MAGA, pro-left social media comments on the show when they cheered over one particularly sickening message: "We're digging up Charlie Kirk's body and doing it again."
Welch, 53, and Sullivan both broke down in hysterical laughter, unable to speak and compose themselves for almost 30 seconds.
A woman's voice, seemingly a producer was heard saying, "I'm zooming in for Fox," in an apparent swipe at conservative media outlet Fox News.
Jennifer Welch Claimed Charlie Kirk Was Shot by 'MAGA Person'
Sullivan later alleged that Kirk was "shot by somebody that was super MAGA family," referring to the Republican parents of Tyler Robinson.
"He was shot by a MAGA person, right," Welch repeated the unsubstantiated claim. "White person. White MAGA family. The only thing I ever saw him wearing, I've never seen him wear any trans, was a MAGA hat."
It is unclear if Robinson was aligned specifically with Democrats or Republicans in his own beliefs. According to a publication, his records indicated he was an unaffiliated voter.
His grandmother previously said that most of their family was Republicans.
'These Are The People Lecturing Everyone Else About Empathy'
Critics on X erupted with fury when the clip was posted to X.
"THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK!!!!! Empathy, empathy, empathy... until you say something that isn't sufficiently woke, then your murder is the funniest joke around," one user wrote about Welch and Sullivan.
"It’s so gross. Why would they feel that way over someone? Disagreeing with someone’s words doesn’t mean it’s worthy of death or then mocking that. These people are demented and should be shunned; instead, they’re on platforms over and over again," a second person shared.
"Laughing about digging up a murdered man. And these are the people lecturing everyone else about empathy," a third noted about the heartless queens of woke.
"Leftist hypocrites preach empathy until it comes to their political enemies, then laugh about violence. The double standard is disgusting. Stand up to this hateful rhetoric!" a fourth user demanded.
Others listed the podcast's sponsors, including home and bedding brands Casper, Boll & Branch, and Cozy Earth; beauty and wellness companies Nutrafol, Honeylove, and Jones Road Beauty; and major names such as ZipRecruiter, Zenni, and Ridge, encouraging readers to alert them to the hosts' behavior.
Laughter Over Charlie Kirk Remark Scrubbed From Podcast
Welch and Sullivan appeared to attempt to backpedal on their behavior following the backlash. The controversial exchange, which originally aired around the 35:20 mark of their podcast, has seemingly been scrubbed from the episode.
The pair left the preceding comment intact, with Welch reading, "Brandon tweets, 'Make sure you open that b--- up on Sundays from here on out, Chick-fil-A.'"
But their uproarious reaction to the next comment about Kirk was no longer on the video on Friday afternoon, November 6, despite appearing earlier that day.
The comment remained visible on screen, but the audio abruptly jumped to the next message, "Every Cheesecake Factory is now an abortion clinic."