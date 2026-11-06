Left-Wing Podcasters Slammed for Laughing at Post About 'Digging Up' Charlie Kirk and Assassinating Him Again: 'These People Are Sick’

Critics on X erupted with fury when the clip was posted to X.

"THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK!!!!! Empathy, empathy, empathy... until you say something that isn't sufficiently woke, then your murder is the funniest joke around," one user wrote about Welch and Sullivan.

"It’s so gross. Why would they feel that way over someone? Disagreeing with someone’s words doesn’t mean it’s worthy of death or then mocking that. These people are demented and should be shunned; instead, they’re on platforms over and over again," a second person shared.

"Laughing about digging up a murdered man. And these are the people lecturing everyone else about empathy," a third noted about the heartless queens of woke.

"Leftist hypocrites preach empathy until it comes to their political enemies, then laugh about violence. The double standard is disgusting. Stand up to this hateful rhetoric!" a fourth user demanded.

Others listed the podcast's sponsors, including home and bedding brands Casper, Boll & Branch, and Cozy Earth; beauty and wellness companies Nutrafol, Honeylove, and Jones Road Beauty; and major names such as ZipRecruiter, Zenni, and Ridge, encouraging readers to alert them to the hosts' behavior.