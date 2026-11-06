Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Tom Jones
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Jones 'Nearly Killed' by Terrifying Flu Ordeal

Photo of Tom Jones
Source: MEGA

Tom Jones has revealed a severe bout of flu nearly cost him his life.

Nov. 6 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tom Jones feared he was dying after a terrifying battle with flu left him hospitalized for a week, with the legendary singer admitting he thought his extraordinary life was coming to an end.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 86-year-old Welsh entertainer was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after contracting a severe case of influenza during his US concert tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Jones Reveals Terrifying Hospital Ordeal

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tom Jones
Source: MEGA

Tom Jones feared his life was ending during a severe flu battle.

Jones was forced to postpone performances in Los Angeles and San Diego before returning to the stage at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday, November 4. Speaking to fans during the concert, he described the frightening experience and praised the medical team responsible for his recovery.

Jones told the audience: "[I thought], 'Oh well, this is it. You've had a wonderful life, Tommy, but it's over right now.'"

The singer admitted his condition had left him contemplating the possibility that he might never perform again.

However, after receiving treatment at the hospital, Jones recovered sufficiently to resume his demanding schedule and return to the stage.

He said: "I must say this, in the UCLA, they really did a wonderful job. So I'm here."

Article continues below advertisement

Singer Insisted He Had to Return to the Stage

Photo of Tom Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones contracted influenza while touring the United States.

Jones also revealed his determination to perform remained undiminished despite the seriousness of his illness and the physical demands of touring at his age.

He said: "[The medical staff said] 'What do you want to do now?' I was in there for a week. And I said, 'I've got to get back on the stage.' This is where I belong. I can't live without this, believe me."

The hospitalization followed an announcement last month Jones would be unable to fulfil two scheduled performances after being diagnosed with the flu.

His sudden illness interrupted a successful run of concerts across the United States, where he had already completed numerous shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Flu Forced Jones to Cancel US Concerts

Photo of Tom Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones said he feared he might never perform again.

Writing on Instagram, Jones explained how his health had deteriorated unexpectedly despite previously feeling well enough to continue performing.

He said: "I've had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I've been hit with a bad case of the flu."

He added: "Following doctor's advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight's show in Los Angeles and tomorrow's show in San Diego."

The announcement prompted concern among fans, particularly given the singer's age and previous health problems.

Jones had also postponed a concert in 2025 after suffering an upper respiratory infection, although he subsequently returned to performing.

The latest setback nevertheless proved particularly frightening, with the singer acknowledging his hospitalization had forced him to confront his mortality.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Eric Dane

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane's Heartbreaking Final Wishes for His Funeral Revealed

Photo of Russell Brand

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'Petrified' He'll Be Targeted Behind Bars After Court Verdict

Concerns Grow Over Tom Jones' Health

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Tom Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones continued performing despite a career-threatening health scare.

One source close to the singer told us: "Tom was literally almost killed by this flu ordeal.

"It's great to see him back on his feet, but there are now concerns he needs to take it easy."

Despite the ordeal, Jones remained determined to reassure disappointed concertgoers that he intended to resume his performances.

He said: "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon."

The singer, whose career spans more than six decades, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to music.

Known for hits including It's Not Unusual, Delilah and What's New Pussycat?, Jones has continued touring internationally well into his eighties.

His Los Angeles comeback marked his first performance following his recent health ordeal and hospitalization.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.