EXCLUSIVE: Tom Jones 'Nearly Killed' by Terrifying Flu Ordeal
Nov. 6 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Tom Jones feared he was dying after a terrifying battle with flu left him hospitalized for a week, with the legendary singer admitting he thought his extraordinary life was coming to an end.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 86-year-old Welsh entertainer was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after contracting a severe case of influenza during his US concert tour.
Tom Jones Reveals Terrifying Hospital Ordeal
Jones was forced to postpone performances in Los Angeles and San Diego before returning to the stage at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday, November 4. Speaking to fans during the concert, he described the frightening experience and praised the medical team responsible for his recovery.
Jones told the audience: "[I thought], 'Oh well, this is it. You've had a wonderful life, Tommy, but it's over right now.'"
The singer admitted his condition had left him contemplating the possibility that he might never perform again.
However, after receiving treatment at the hospital, Jones recovered sufficiently to resume his demanding schedule and return to the stage.
He said: "I must say this, in the UCLA, they really did a wonderful job. So I'm here."
Singer Insisted He Had to Return to the Stage
Jones also revealed his determination to perform remained undiminished despite the seriousness of his illness and the physical demands of touring at his age.
He said: "[The medical staff said] 'What do you want to do now?' I was in there for a week. And I said, 'I've got to get back on the stage.' This is where I belong. I can't live without this, believe me."
The hospitalization followed an announcement last month Jones would be unable to fulfil two scheduled performances after being diagnosed with the flu.
His sudden illness interrupted a successful run of concerts across the United States, where he had already completed numerous shows.
Flu Forced Jones to Cancel US Concerts
Writing on Instagram, Jones explained how his health had deteriorated unexpectedly despite previously feeling well enough to continue performing.
He said: "I've had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I've been hit with a bad case of the flu."
He added: "Following doctor's advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight's show in Los Angeles and tomorrow's show in San Diego."
The announcement prompted concern among fans, particularly given the singer's age and previous health problems.
Jones had also postponed a concert in 2025 after suffering an upper respiratory infection, although he subsequently returned to performing.
The latest setback nevertheless proved particularly frightening, with the singer acknowledging his hospitalization had forced him to confront his mortality.
Concerns Grow Over Tom Jones' Health
One source close to the singer told us: "Tom was literally almost killed by this flu ordeal.
"It's great to see him back on his feet, but there are now concerns he needs to take it easy."
Despite the ordeal, Jones remained determined to reassure disappointed concertgoers that he intended to resume his performances.
He said: "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon."
The singer, whose career spans more than six decades, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 for his services to music.
Known for hits including It's Not Unusual, Delilah and What's New Pussycat?, Jones has continued touring internationally well into his eighties.
His Los Angeles comeback marked his first performance following his recent health ordeal and hospitalization.