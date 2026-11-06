EXCLUSIVE: Tom Jones 'Nearly Killed' by Terrifying Flu Ordeal

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 86-year-old Welsh entertainer was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after contracting a severe case of influenza during his US concert tour.

Tom Jones feared he was dying after a terrifying battle with flu left him hospitalized for a week, with the legendary singer admitting he thought his extraordinary life was coming to an end.

Jones was forced to postpone performances in Los Angeles and San Diego before returning to the stage at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday, November 4. Speaking to fans during the concert, he described the frightening experience and praised the medical team responsible for his recovery.

Jones told the audience: "[I thought], 'Oh well, this is it. You've had a wonderful life, Tommy, but it's over right now.'"

The singer admitted his condition had left him contemplating the possibility that he might never perform again.

However, after receiving treatment at the hospital, Jones recovered sufficiently to resume his demanding schedule and return to the stage.

He said: "I must say this, in the UCLA, they really did a wonderful job. So I'm here."