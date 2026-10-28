EXCLUSIVE: Tom Jones, 86, Prompts Huge Health Fears as Illness Forces Show Delays

Tom Jones has sparked fresh concerns over his health after being forced to postpone two major US concerts following a sudden bout of flu, raising questions about the reality of the veteran singer's demanding touring schedule. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 86-year-old Welsh music legend announced that performances in Los Angeles and San Diego would be postponed after doctors advised him to rest.

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Tom Jones Cancels US Tour Dates Due To Flu

Source: MEGA Tom Jones sparked health fears after flu forced concert delays.

Jones, who had recently completed 20 concerts across the United States, confirmed the cancellations on Instagram, explaining he had unexpectedly fallen ill despite enjoying a successful run of shows. Jones said: "I've had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I've been hit with a bad case of the flu." The Delilah singer explained medical advice had left him with little choice but to abandon his immediate performance commitments while recovering from the illness. He added: "Following doctor's advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight's show in Los Angeles and tomorrow's show in San Diego." The cancellations represent another setback for the veteran entertainer, who has continued performing internationally well into his eighties. Although Jones has not indicated his latest illness is serious, the unexpected postponements follow a previous respiratory infection that disrupted his touring commitments last year. The singer had been scheduled to appear at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. Both performances have now been rearranged for early November, giving Jones additional time to recover before returning to the stage. He confirmed the San Diego concert would take place on November 3, followed by the Los Angeles performance on November 4. Jones said: "I've had news that these shows will now be re-scheduled as follows – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego on Tuesday November 3rd and The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles on Wednesday November 4th." The Grammy-winning performer also apologized to disappointed fans, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the last-minute changes. He said: "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon." Concertgoers have been assured that tickets purchased for the original performances will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Those unable to attend in November have been advised to contact their original ticket providers to arrange refunds.

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Previous Respiratory Health Struggles And European Tour Delay

Source: MEGA The 86-year-old Welsh music legend canceled performances in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The latest disruption comes after Jones experienced another respiratory illness during his European touring schedule in July 2025. At the time, he was forced to postpone a concert in Bremen, Germany, after developing an upper respiratory infection requiring treatment and rest. The performance, originally scheduled for July 22, was subsequently rearranged for July 28. In a statement addressing fans at the time, Jones said: "Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I've contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest." He acknowledged the disappointment caused by the cancellation and thanked supporters for their patience. Jones said: "I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I'm very sorry about that." The singer ended his message with a personal sign-off, telling fans: "Until then, thank you for your understanding. Love, Tom."

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Insiders Voice Health Fears Over Exhausting Schedule

Source: MEGA The entertainer previously experienced an upper respiratory infection in July 2025.

A source told us about his latest show cancellations: "Tom is incredibly proud of the fact that he's still performing at 86, but there's no getting away from the fact that falling ill at his age is worrying. He's just completed 20 shows, which would be exhausting for someone half his age, and people are naturally concerned about how much he's pushing himself. Him pulling out of gigs at his age naturally prompts huge new fears over his health. "There's a real concern that Tom's determination to keep entertaining audiences means he sometimes takes on an incredibly demanding schedule. Nobody doubts his passion or his ability, but his health has to come first, especially when he's dealing with something like a bad case of flu, which can be deadly for someone of his age. "Tom absolutely hates disappointing his fans, and canceling shows is never something he takes lightly. That's why the decision to postpone these concerts shows just how important it was for him to follow the doctor's advice and give himself time to recover. "People are understandably worried because this isn't the first time Tom has had to interrupt his touring schedule because of a respiratory illness. He was forced to postpone a concert last year, and now he's facing another setback. It's bound to raise concerns given his age. "Tom has always been remarkably energetic onstage, and that's part of what makes him such an extraordinary performer. But there's a difference between feeling fantastic during a concert and coping with the physical demands of traveling and performing night after night."

Tom Jones Determined To Continue Performing

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Source: MEGA Insiders emphasized that his health must remain the top priority.