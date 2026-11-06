Inside Donald Trump's White House Shake-Up — as Prez Fires Susie Wiles and Names Stephen Miller New Chief of Staff After Midterm Bloodbath

Donald Trump has named longtime adviser Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles following Republicans' sweeping losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

The president announced the appointment on Friday, November 6, confirming that Miller will take over the position on November 9.

Wiles, who resigned from the role on Thursday night, is expected to move to Trump's political operation.

Her departure comes as the president prepares to face Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress, creating a tougher political environment for the remainder of his term.