Who Is Meghan Markle's Mom? Everything to Know About Doria Ragland Following Ex-Husband Thomas' Arrest on Child Abuse Image Possession Charges
Nov. 6 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Doria Ragland has remained a steady presence in Meghan Markle's life, supporting her daughter through her Hollywood career, marriage to Prince Harry, and transition away from royal life.
The former social worker and yoga instructor has largely avoided the public spotlight, but renewed attention has turned to her family following the November 6 arrest of her former husband, Thomas Markle Sr.
The 82-year-old was arrested in Florida after an FBI investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly stored in two Los Angeles-area storage units.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, he faces one count of possessing child p*rnography under a federal criminal complaint.
Although Ragland has maintained a close relationship with Meghan, her relationship with her former husband has remained largely out of public view. Here's what to know about the Duchess of Sussex's mother, her background, and her family life.
Who Is Doria Ragland? Inside Her Career and Early Life
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 2, 1956, Ragland eventually moved to California, where she met Meghan's father in the late 1970s.
At the time, she was working as a temporary employee at the studio where Thomas was employed as a television lighting director. Meghan later shared details about their first meeting in a 2015 essay for Elle UK.
"I like to think he was drawn to her sweet eyes and her Afro, plus their shared love of antiques," she wrote.
Ragland went on to build a career in social work, focusing on the geriatric community, while also working as a yoga instructor.
Meghan spoke about her mother's professional life during a 2017 interview with Glamour, explaining how much she admired her commitment to caring for others.
"My mom's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community," she said.
The former actress also described Ragland as a "free spirit," highlighting the close bond they share and the comfort she finds in her mother's support.
Doria Ragland's Marriage to Thomas Markle and Meghan's Childhood
Ragland and Thomas married in 1979 and welcomed their only child together, Meghan, on August 4, 1981. The couple divorced in 1987, when their daughter was six years old.
Despite their separation, Meghan has previously spoken positively about how her parents handled raising her together. She recalled that they "co-parented well," although growing up between two households presented its own challenges.
Thomas later became estranged from his daughter in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Harry. Their relationship deteriorated after he admitted to cooperating with tabloid outlets and participating in staged paparazzi photographs shortly before the ceremony.
He ultimately did not attend the May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle.
Ragland, however, was there to support her daughter. She was the only member of Meghan's immediate family to attend the ceremony and later appeared in the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Her Close Relationship With Meghan, Prince Harry and Their Children
Ragland has continued to be an important part of Meghan's life since her daughter married Harry and stepped away from her senior royal duties.
She has also developed a relationship with her son-in-law and became a grandmother when the couple welcomed Prince Archie in May 2019. Their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was born in June 2021.
In Harry & Meghan, Ragland recalled her first impression of Harry and shared her happiness about seeing her daughter in a loving relationship.
"He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one," she said.
The former social worker also acknowledged the difficulties Meghan faced after joining the British royal family.
"The last five years have been challenging," Ragland said in the documentary.
What Meghan Said After Thomas Markle's Arrest
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, investigators searched two Los Angeles-area storage units registered to Thomas and seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.
A federal complaint alleges that some of the material included sexually explicit photographs depicting Thomas with prepubescent girls. The allegations have not been proven in court.
The arrest followed Meghan's October 23 statement addressing reports that her father was being investigated over alleged possession of child sexual abuse material in the Philippines.
She revealed that she had been made aware of allegations involving her father as early as 2018, when a letter containing the claims was sent to London's Metropolitan Police and subsequently shared with her.
Meghan also explained why she had chosen to prevent Thomas from having contact with her children.
"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," she said.
She added that she was "deeply distressed" by the latest developments and expressed concern for any children who may have been harmed.
Thomas has denied the accusations, previously describing them as "sick lies" in comments to the Daily Mail.