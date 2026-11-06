Who Is Meghan Markle's Mom? Everything to Know About Doria Ragland Following Ex-Husband Thomas' Arrest on Child Abuse Image Possession Charges

Doria Ragland has remained a steady presence in Meghan Markle's life, supporting her daughter through her Hollywood career, marriage to Prince Harry, and transition away from royal life.

The former social worker and yoga instructor has largely avoided the public spotlight, but renewed attention has turned to her family following the November 6 arrest of her former husband, Thomas Markle Sr.

The 82-year-old was arrested in Florida after an FBI investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly stored in two Los Angeles-area storage units.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, he faces one count of possessing child p*rnography under a federal criminal complaint.

Although Ragland has maintained a close relationship with Meghan, her relationship with her former husband has remained largely out of public view. Here's what to know about the Duchess of Sussex's mother, her background, and her family life.