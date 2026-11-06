Thomas Markle's Arrest Reignites Meghan's 2019 Letter Mystery — as Met Police 'Still Haven't Asked Duchess Key Question'

Thomas Markle's arrest in Florida has renewed scrutiny of a letter warning British police about allegations involving Meghan Markle's estranged father nearly eight years ago.

Markle, 82, was arrested on November 6 and charged with one count of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors allege he kept the material in two Los Angeles-area storage units that he had rented since 2008.

FBI agents seized approximately 78 items containing suspected child sexual abuse material, including slides, film negatives and books. Markle has denied the allegations, previously describing them as "sick lies."

He has not been convicted, and the criminal complaint contains allegations that must be proven in court.

The case has also raised questions about why information contained in a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police in January 2019 was not shared with other law enforcement agencies.