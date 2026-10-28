EXCLUSIVE: AI Military Mishap Fuels Fears of Accidental Global Conflict

"AI in targeting [enemy activities] is definitely something that is ramping up, and there is no real guidance for how having a human in the loop will prevent civilian casualties or fratricide," a source told CNN.

The nearly disastrous encounter comes at a worrying time in which the world is debating the safety of AI technology, its role in helping terrorist organizations create bioweapons and the possibility that humans may one day lose control over the actions of enhanced, free-thinking computer systems.

In January, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed to expedite the American armed forces' use of AI technology, opening the door to potential military mishaps that could accidentally ignite doomsday warfare.

"We will unleash experimentation, eliminate bureaucratic barriers, focus our investments and demonstrate the execution approach needed to ensure we lead in military AI," Hegseth said at the time.