How to Use ChatGPT for SEO Purposes
Search engine optimisation continues to evolve, and forward-thinking marketers are now incorporating AI tools like ChatGPT into their SEO strategies.
This powerful language model can transform how businesses approach content creation, keyword research, and competitive analysis, potentially delivering significant improvements in search rankings.
We speak to Jade Bartholow, founder of Sierra Six Media, a leading SEO agency, to understand how her agency is using Chat GPT to maximise SEO performance.
Can ChatGPT really improve my website's search rankings?
Yes, when used strategically. ChatGPT isn't a magic solution that automatically boosts rankings, but it provides valuable capabilities that can enhance your SEO efforts. Recent data from Semrush indicates that websites incorporating AI-assisted content optimisation saw an average increase of 27% in organic traffic over six months compared to those using traditional methods alone.
The key lies in using ChatGPT as a supplement to your existing SEO knowledge, not as a replacement for fundamental SEO principles. The tool works best when guided by professionals who understand both search engine algorithms and their target audience.
What are the best ways to use ChatGPT for keyword research?
ChatGPT excels at expanding your keyword horizons. Start by asking it to generate related search terms, questions, and long-tail variations based on your primary keywords. This approach often uncovers valuable search phrases you might have otherwise missed.
For instance, if you run a gardening supply shop, rather than focusing solely on obvious terms like "buy garden tools," ChatGPT can suggest specific queries potential customers might use, such as "how to choose the right soil for tomato plants" or "best lightweight tools for elderly gardeners."
You can also ask ChatGPT to analyse competitor content and identify potential keyword gaps. While you'll still need to verify search volumes using dedicated SEO tools, ChatGPT provides an excellent starting point for comprehensive keyword exploration.
How can I use ChatGPT to create SEO-friendly content?
ChatGPT can help develop content frameworks that satisfy both search engines and human readers. Ask it to outline articles that address specific user intent while naturally incorporating your target keywords.
The tool particularly shines when crafting engaging meta descriptions, compelling title tags, and featured snippet-worthy content. According to BrightEdge research, properly optimised meta descriptions can improve click-through rates by up to 35%, making this a particularly valuable application.
For content creation, use ChatGPT to generate initial drafts, then personalise them with your brand voice, expertise, and original insights. This hybrid approach maintains authenticity while saving considerable time on research and structure.
Can ChatGPT help with technical SEO issues?
Certainly, though with some limitations. ChatGPT can generate basic schema markup, create XML sitemaps, and suggest improvements for robot.txt files. It can also help troubleshoot common technical issues by suggesting potential solutions based on symptoms you describe.
For example, if you're experiencing crawl errors, ChatGPT can provide a checklist of possible causes and solutions to investigate. It can also explain complex technical concepts in straightforward language, making it easier to understand Google's documentation and recommendations.
However, for complex technical audits or implementing significant changes to your website architecture, it's still advisable to consult with a specialised SEO professional.
What are the limitations of using ChatGPT for SEO?
“ChatGPT isn't all-knowing,” she explained in this article. “It lacks real-time data on search trends, algorithm updates, or your specific website analytics. The tool may occasionally suggest outdated tactics or miss nuances specific to your industry or target audience.”
“Additionally, Google has made it clear that AI-generated content must provide unique value and follow their helpful content guidelines. Content that appears mass-produced or lacks original insights may perform poorly despite being technically optimised.”
“To maximise results, use ChatGPT as one tool within a comprehensive SEO strategy that includes traditional keyword research tools, analytics platforms, and your own subject matter expertise. This balanced approach will help you leverage AI's strengths while avoiding its limitations.”